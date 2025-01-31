iifl-logo-icon 1
LIC Housing Finance Q3 Profit Rises 23% YoY

31 Jan 2025 , 11:58 PM

LIC Housing Finance reported a net profit of ₹1,432 crore for Q3 FY25, up by 23.1% year on year (YoY) from ₹1,163 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) declined 4.8% YoY to ₹1,997.1 crore from ₹2,097 crore in Q3 FY24. The result is below expectations since interest spreads came in lower.

The company reported a write-back of ₹43.98 crore, a significant improvement compared to an impairment expense of ₹435.83 crore in Q3 FY24, which reflects better asset quality and lower provisioning. Although the NII declined, the strong profitability and reduced impairment costs helped drive the overall financial performance, keeping LIC Housing Finance on a steady growth path.

  • LIC Housing Finance
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit News
  • Q3 result
