Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0
0
0
0
RoNW
0
0
0
0
RoA
0
0
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
47.6
39.77
38.45
33.02
Dividend per share
8
6.8
6.2
5.5
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
361.92
283.57
220.91
182.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.94
13.45
16.01
14.85
P/CEPS
0
0
0
0
P/B
0.64
1.88
2.78
2.68
EV/EBIDTA
0
0
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
10.36
10.39
10.91
11.6
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.Read More
LIC Housing Finance Ltd, reported a 1.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,300.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.