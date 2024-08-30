|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|9
|450
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 15 May, 2024, inter alia approved recommendation of dividend for financial year 2023-2024 450% i.e. Rs. 9 per equity share of Rs.2/-each. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid within 30 days if approved by the Shareholder in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 18th July, 2024 The Board approved that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, August 24, 2024, to Thursday, August 29, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of final dividend and 35th Annual General Meeting. Accordingly the Company has fixed Friday, August 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members for payment of final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd, reported a 1.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,300.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.
