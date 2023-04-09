<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs REPORT</dhhead>

To,

The Members of

LIC Housing Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financia Statements of LIC Housing Finance Limited (hereinaftei referred to as "the Company”), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statemenl of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financia Statements give the information required by the Companie: Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act”) in the manner so requirec and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indiar Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted T India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes ir equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("the SAs”) specified under sub-section (10) of section 143 of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the AuditorsRs Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics” issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIRss Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters AuditorsRs Response Expected Credit Loss - Impairment of carrying value of loans and advances. We performed audit procedures set out below. Assessment of impairment loss allowance on Expected Credit loss (ECL) on Loans (Refer Note 37.4.2.4 of the financial statements) • We understood and assessed the CompanyRss accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109 and the governance framework approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to Reserve Bank of India guidelines. Under Ind AS 109, Expected Credit Loss (ECL) is required to be determined for recognising impairment loss on financial assets which are stated at amortised cost i.e., the loan portfolio of the Company. The calculation of impairment loss or ECL is based on significant management judgement which includes estimation of probability-weighted loss on financial instruments over their life and considers the reasonable and supportable information about historical default and loss ratios, current conditions and, to the extent possible, forward-looking analysis which could impact the credit quality of the CompanyRss loans and advances. • We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls across the processes relevant to ECL, including the management judgements and estimates, related assumptions including factors that affect the PD, LGD and EAD and the CompanyRss process on timely recognition of impairment in the loan portfolios which included assessing the accuracy of the system generated reports on defaults and ageing. • We tested the completeness of loans and advances included in the Expected Credit Loss calculations as of March 31, 2024, by reconciling it with the balances as per loan balance register and loan commitment report as on that date. The significant areas in the calculation of ECL where management estimates and judgements are required as under: Judgements about credit risk characteristics, taking into account class of borrowers, credit risk ratings, date of initial recognition, remaining term to maturity, property valuations, time taken for recovery of stressed loans, industry scenario and other relevant factors for collective evaluation of impairment under various stages of ECL. • We tested assets in stage 1, 2 and 3 on sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. Assessed the criteria for staging of loans based on their past-due status to check compliance with requirement of Ind AS 109. Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) loans to assess whether any SICR or loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under higher stages. 1. Loan staging criteria. 2. Calculation of probability of default and loss given default. • Tested samples to ascertain the completeness and accuracy of the input data used for determining the PD and LGD rates and agreed the data with underlying books of accounts and records. 3. Consideration of probability weighted scenarios and forward looking macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables. • We performed an overall assessment of the ECL provision levels at each stage including managementRss assessment and provision on account of CompanyRss portfolio, risk profile, credit risk management practices. 4. For Project loans, assessment based on a borrowerRss financial performance, solvency, liquidity, industry outlook etc. The Company has also recorded a management overlay as part of its ECL,Management overlay is based on various uncertain variables, which could result in actual credit loss being different than that being estimated. • ManagementRss controls over authorization and calculation of management overlays. • Assessed disclosures included in the standalone financial statements in respect of expected credit losses. In view of the high degree of managementRss judgement involved in estimation of ECL and the overall significance of the impairment loss allowance to the standalone financial statements, it is considered as a key audit matter.

IT Systems and controls

The Company is dependent on its Information Technology ("IT”) systems due to the significant number of transactions that are processed daily across such multiple and discrete IT systems.

Also, IT application controls are critical to ensure that changes to applications and underlying data are made in an appropriate manner and under controlled environments. Any gaps in the IT control environment could result in a material misstatement of the financial accounting and reporting records. Appropriate controls contribute to mitigating the risk of potential fraud or errors as a result of changes to applications and data.

On account of the pervasive use of its IT systems, the testing of the general computer controls of the IT systems used in financial reporting was considered to be a Key Audit Matter.

With the assistance of IT specialist, we have obtained-

(a) an understanding of the CompanyRss information processing systems, IT General Controls and automated IT controls for applications, databases and operating systems relevant to our audit.

(b) Also, obtained an understanding of the changes that were made to the IT applications during the audit period;

(c) Also, performed following procedures:

(i) tested the IT General Controls around user access management, changes to IT environment and segregation of duties around program maintenance and security administration relating to key financial accounting and reporting processes.

(ii) Tested the CompanyRss periodic review of access rights. We also tested requests of changes to systems for approval and authorization; and

(iii) Tested the automated controls like interfaces, configurations and information generated by the entityRss information processing systems for loans, borrowings, deposits, interest income, interest expense and other significant financial statement items.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

The CompanyRss Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in sub-section (5) of Section 134 of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the CompanyRss ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRss financial reporting process.

AUDITORSRs RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorsRs report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from

fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under the section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of ManagementRss use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorsRs report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorsRs report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

vi. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in

evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorsRs report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRss Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

ii. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(viii)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

iii. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

v. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

vi. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(ii) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(viii)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

vii. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B”;

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorsRs Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note No. 40(a) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor, Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. a. The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge or belief, no

funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in Note No. 46 to the Standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023

Based on our examination which included test checks for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software at application level except in respect of the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account relating to a) financial accounting and controlling, b) Borrowings, c) Payroll, throughout the year and d) loan lending software where for the period 1st April 2023 to 9th September 2023, audit log at database level was not enabled.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

3. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

For SGCO & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 112081W/W100184 For Khandelwal Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 105 049W Suresh Murarka Partner Membership Number: 044739 UDIN: 24044739BKARKT9389 S. S. Shah Partner Membership Number: 033632 UDIN: 24033632BKFHWF3438 Mumbai, May 15, 2024 Mumbai, May 15, 2024

ANNEXURE A

TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under RsReport on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs section of our report to the Members of LIC Housing Finance Limited of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-to-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment (including right-to-use assets) under which property, plant and equipment are verified annually. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/ transfer deed /conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and acquired buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

I n respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the Standalone Financial Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets during the year and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable for the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The nature of the CompanyRss business is such that

it is not required to hold any inventories and, hence,

reporting under paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate by banks or financial institutions. However, such loans are either unsecured or secured by way of negative lien over assets of the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) Since the Company is a Housing Finance Company whose principal business is to give loans and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the CompanyRss interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, granted by the Company as part of its business of providing housing finance and loans against property to individual customers as well as providing builder finance, corporate finance, etc. to non-individual customers, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. Having regard to the voluminous nature of loan transactions, it is not practicable to furnish entity-wise details of amount, due date for repayment or receipt and the extent of delay in this report as suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for reporting under this clause, in respect of loans and advances which were not repaid / paid when they were due or were repaid / paid with a delay, in the normal course of lending business. Further, except for loans where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and / or payment of interest as at the balance sheet date, in respect of which the company has disclosed asset classification / staging in Note 37.4.2.4 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable.

(d) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the total amount overdue for more than ninety days as at March 31, 2024 and the details of the number of such cases, are disclosed in note 37.4.2.4 to the standalone financial statements. In such instances, in our opinion, reasonable steps have been taken by

the Company for recovery of the overdue amount of principal and interest.

(e) Since the Company is a Housing Finance Company whose principal business is to give loans and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 of the Act to the extent applicable to the Company with regards to loans, investments or guarantees or security made by the Company . The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186(1) of the Act; the other provisions of Section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(v) As per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs notification dated March 31, 2014, the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended for the services of the Company, and, hence, reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us, and on the basis of examination of the books of account of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employeesRs state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or

disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has utilized the money raised by way of terms loans during the year for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud

on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that the Company is not a Nidhi Company within the meaning of Section 406 of

the Act and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal

audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports, for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The Company is a Housing Finance Company and it holds a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the National Housing Bank issued under Section 29A(2) of the National Housing Bank Act 1987 for conducting housing finance business. Prior to 9th August 2019, the power of registration of Housing Finance Companies was vested with the National Housing Bank and not the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 ("the Regulations”) issued by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) On the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company and overall examination of the Standalone financial statements, we report that the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year 2023-24 or in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23.

(xviii) During the year, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors and hence, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and it should not be construed as a guarantee or assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no

unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a Special Account in compliance with the provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

For SGCO & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 112081W/W100184 For Khandelwal Jain & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 105 049W Suresh Murarka Partner Membership Number: 044739 UDIN: 24044739BKARKT9389 S. S. Shah Partner Membership Number: 033632 UDIN: 24033632BKFHWF3438 Mumbai, May 15, 2024 Mumbai, May 15, 2024

ANNEXURE B

TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(vi) under RsReport on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs section of our report to the Members of LIC Housing Finance Limited of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE AFORESAID STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUBSECTION (3) OF SECTION 143 OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (THE RsACTRs)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of LIC Housing Finance Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTRsS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The CompanyRss Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial controls Over Financial Reporting (the RsGuidance NoteRs) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORSRs RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRss internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under sub-section (10) of Section 143 of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls

with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsRs judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companyRss internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A CompanyRss internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRss assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control reference to Standalone

Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference

to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.