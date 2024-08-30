Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial Result for second quarter and half Year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial Result for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Aug 2024 10 Jul 2024

LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to determination of the date of 35th Annual General Meeting along with the date of Book closure date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members for the dividend payment. Corrigendum to Notice of Board Meeting With reference to earlier submission dated 10th July, 2024 vide NSE acknowledgement number 2024/Jul/6701/6760 and BSE acknowledgement number 7550459 we would like to clarify that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday 18th July, 2024 at 1:00 PM due to inadvertent typo error in the letter the date of Board meeting was mentioned as 18th August, 2024, however the meeting date was correctly mentioned on Board meeting Intimation tab of the NEAPS and BSE portal (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Unaudited financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Result for quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 2 May 2024

LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Financial Result for year ended March 31 2024 To Recommendation of Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-2024 if any Audited Financial Result for March 31,2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Change in Senior Management Personnel under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 23 Feb 2024

LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on March 7 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 7th March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024