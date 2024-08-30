iifl-logo-icon 1
LIC Housing Finance Ltd Board Meeting

568.1
(2.74%)
Jan 16, 2025

LIC Housing Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial Result for second quarter and half Year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial Result for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Aug 202410 Jul 2024
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to determination of the date of 35th Annual General Meeting along with the date of Book closure date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members for the dividend payment. Corrigendum to Notice of Board Meeting With reference to earlier submission dated 10th July, 2024 vide NSE acknowledgement number 2024/Jul/6701/6760 and BSE acknowledgement number 7550459 we would like to clarify that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday 18th July, 2024 at 1:00 PM due to inadvertent typo error in the letter the date of Board meeting was mentioned as 18th August, 2024, however the meeting date was correctly mentioned on Board meeting Intimation tab of the NEAPS and BSE portal (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Unaudited financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Result for quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20242 May 2024
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Financial Result for year ended March 31 2024 To Recommendation of Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-2024 if any Audited Financial Result for March 31,2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Change in Senior Management Personnel under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 202423 Feb 2024
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on March 7 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 7th March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Result for quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 2nd February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

LIC Housing Fin.: Related News

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

30 Aug 2024

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit falls 1.8% to ₹1,300.2 Crore

LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit falls 1.8% to ₹1,300.2 Crore

5 Aug 2024

LIC Housing Finance Ltd, reported a 1.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,300.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

