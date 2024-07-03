Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,279
Prev. Close₹1,271.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹60,402.85
Day's High₹1,330.6
Day's Low₹1,270.55
52 Week's High₹1,652
52 Week's Low₹1,011.2
Book Value₹255.24
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,11,004.13
P/E27.83
EPS45.67
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.65
164.48
164.28
164.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19,386.86
14,131.57
11,543.4
9,396.24
Net Worth
19,556.51
14,296.05
11,707.68
9,560.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1,146.09
4,239.05
-7,300.11
254.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19,139.62
12,884.1
10,140.75
9,579.4
8,712.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,139.62
12,884.1
10,140.75
9,579.4
8,712.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
289.57
221.49
91.06
60.32
0.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Sujatha
Independent Director
N Ramesh Rajan
Independent Director
Bhama Krishnamurthy
Managing Director
Ravindra Kumar Kundu.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vellayan Subbiah
Non Executive Director
M A M Arunachalam
Independent Director
Anand Kumar
Independent Director
M R Kumar
Summary
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFCL) is comprehensive financial services provider offering vehicle finance, home loans, SME loans, consumer & small enterprise loan, loan against property, insurance agency, home equity loans, secured business & personal loan, wealth management, stock broking, mutual fund distribution and a variety of other financial services to customers. The company operates from 1,191 branches across India with Assets Under Management above Rs 1,12,782 Crore. Promoted by M.A. M Arunachalam, M V Murugappa, and M V Subbiah on 17 August 1978 as a public limited company, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFCL), belonging to the Murugappa Group, commenced business on 22 Nov.78. In 1986, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) took up a 28% stake, which was later increased to 30%. SCB disinvested its holding in 1993 as a part of its strategic review of its business. Other group companies are EID Parry, Amphetronix, Parry Confectionery, Carborundum Universal, Tube Investment of India, etc.In 1991-92, the company ventured into auto-finance for cars and commercial vehicles. In Jan.95, CIFCL came out with a public issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 90, aggregating Rs 42.5 cr, to part-finance its long-term fund requirements to expand its activities. The company ventured into mutual funds, securities trading and risk management through separate subsidiaries/joint ventures. Cholamandalam Securities is its wholly owned subsidiary. The company mad
The Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1320.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is ₹111004.13 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is 27.83 and 5.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is ₹1011.2 and ₹1652 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.22%, 3 Years at 34.95%, 1 Year at 6.43%, 6 Month at -8.02%, 3 Month at -12.93% and 1 Month at 5.31%.
