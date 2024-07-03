iifl-logo-icon 1
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd Share Price

1,320.25
(3.83%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,279
  • Day's High1,330.6
  • 52 Wk High1,652
  • Prev. Close1,271.5
  • Day's Low1,270.55
  • 52 Wk Low 1,011.2
  • Turnover (lac)60,402.85
  • P/E27.83
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value255.24
  • EPS45.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,11,004.13
  • Div. Yield0.16
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,279

Prev. Close

1,271.5

Turnover(Lac.)

60,402.85

Day's High

1,330.6

Day's Low

1,270.55

52 Week's High

1,652

52 Week's Low

1,011.2

Book Value

255.24

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,11,004.13

P/E

27.83

EPS

45.67

Divi. Yield

0.16

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd Corporate Action

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

arrow

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.14%

Foreign: 0.14%

Indian: 50.09%

Non-Promoter- 43.76%

Institutions: 43.75%

Non-Institutions: 6.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.65

164.48

164.28

164.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19,386.86

14,131.57

11,543.4

9,396.24

Net Worth

19,556.51

14,296.05

11,707.68

9,560.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1,146.09

4,239.05

-7,300.11

254.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19,139.62

12,884.1

10,140.75

9,579.4

8,712.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19,139.62

12,884.1

10,140.75

9,579.4

8,712.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

289.57

221.49

91.06

60.32

0.62

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Sujatha

Independent Director

N Ramesh Rajan

Independent Director

Bhama Krishnamurthy

Managing Director

Ravindra Kumar Kundu.

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vellayan Subbiah

Non Executive Director

M A M Arunachalam

Independent Director

Anand Kumar

Independent Director

M R Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

Summary

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFCL) is comprehensive financial services provider offering vehicle finance, home loans, SME loans, consumer & small enterprise loan, loan against property, insurance agency, home equity loans, secured business & personal loan, wealth management, stock broking, mutual fund distribution and a variety of other financial services to customers. The company operates from 1,191 branches across India with Assets Under Management above Rs 1,12,782 Crore. Promoted by M.A. M Arunachalam, M V Murugappa, and M V Subbiah on 17 August 1978 as a public limited company, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFCL), belonging to the Murugappa Group, commenced business on 22 Nov.78. In 1986, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) took up a 28% stake, which was later increased to 30%. SCB disinvested its holding in 1993 as a part of its strategic review of its business. Other group companies are EID Parry, Amphetronix, Parry Confectionery, Carborundum Universal, Tube Investment of India, etc.In 1991-92, the company ventured into auto-finance for cars and commercial vehicles. In Jan.95, CIFCL came out with a public issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 90, aggregating Rs 42.5 cr, to part-finance its long-term fund requirements to expand its activities. The company ventured into mutual funds, securities trading and risk management through separate subsidiaries/joint ventures. Cholamandalam Securities is its wholly owned subsidiary. The company mad
Company FAQs

What is the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd share price today?

The Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1320.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is ₹111004.13 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is 27.83 and 5.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is ₹1011.2 and ₹1652 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.22%, 3 Years at 34.95%, 1 Year at 6.43%, 6 Month at -8.02%, 3 Month at -12.93% and 1 Month at 5.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.24 %
Institutions - 43.75 %
Public - 6.01 %

