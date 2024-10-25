Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Changes in the Senior Management Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Appointment of Directors Outcome of the Board meeting Issue of NCDs (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) Outcome of Board (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Intimation on taking note of the letter received from Mr. Rohan Verma, Non-Executive Independent Director on his intent not to proceed with the 2nd term as an Independent Director of the Company. Considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. B.K.Khare & Co. and M/s. KKC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of three years from the conclusion of 46th AGM upto the conclusion of 49th AGM for approval of the shareholders.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 2 Jan 2024