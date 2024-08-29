Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,120
|₹0.05-50%
|31,875-1.92%
|-
|-
|1,160
|₹0.05-66.66%
|33,1251.92%
|22,500-20%
|₹257.938.65%
|1,200
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,34,375-6.71%
|1,8750%
|₹239.450%
|1,220
|₹0.05-95.65%
|20,0000%
|4,3750%
|₹137.950%
|1,240
|₹0.10%
|35,000-15.15%
|3,7500%
|₹131.20%
|1,260
|₹0.05-75%
|1,01,250-2.40%
|5,0000%
|₹1150%
|1,280
|₹0.05-66.66%
|68,125-19.25%
|21,2500%
|₹151.50%
|1,300
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,36,250-12.8%
|53,1250%
|₹1353.84%
|1,320
|₹0.20%
|41,250-1.49%
|45,000-1.36%
|₹114.259.8%
|1,340
|₹0.05-75%
|88,125-9.61%
|52,500-18.44%
|₹91.754.02%
|1,360
|₹0.15-40%
|96,875-37.24%
|1,22,500-4.39%
|₹72.654.53%
|1,380
|₹0.05-90%
|2,23,750-13.31%
|2,06,250-6.77%
|₹5713.43%
|1,400
|₹0.05-92.85%
|1,44,375-24.50%
|1,02,500-11.35%
|₹30.2-3.2%
|1,420
|₹0.05-96.77%
|99,375-8.62%
|1,40,625-16.35%
|₹9-34.06%
|1,440
|₹0.05-98.78%
|1,21,875-11.36%
|49,375-75%
|₹0.05-98.91%
|1,460
|₹6-60.78%
|33,125-44.79%
|1,66,250-34.80%
|₹0.05-96.96%
|1,480
|₹28.1-29.21%
|11,250-5.26%
|2,19,375-40.40%
|₹0.05-90%
|1,500
|₹41.1-16.71%
|9,3750%
|54,375-35.55%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,520
|₹55.35-60.2%
|10,0000%
|52,500-17.64%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,540
|₹73.4-52.19%
|9,375-16.66%
|40,000-52.59%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,560
|₹210.5-0.02%
|6,8750%
|42,500-2.85%
|₹0.05-90%
|1,580
|₹197.10%
|4,3750%
|99,375-1.85%
|₹0.050%
|1,600
|₹1600%
|2,5000%
|1,83,7500%
|₹0.050%
|1,640
|-
|-
