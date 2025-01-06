iifl-logo-icon 1
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,294.2
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

Cholaman.Inv.&Fn FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1,146.09

4,239.05

-7,300.11

254.28

Other operating items

Operating

-1,146.09

4,239.05

-7,300.11

254.28

Capital expenditure

122.52

312.13

-91.19

64.86

Free cash flow

-1,023.57

4,551.18

-7,391.3

319.14

Equity raised

21,103.99

14,452.21

9,171.98

7,684.6

Investing

457.34

1,545.9

-165.63

171.98

Financing

20,253.71

51,164.92

25,100.27

12,462.28

Dividends paid

164.14

106.56

101.6

54.69

Net in cash

40,955.61

71,820.77

26,816.92

20,692.69

