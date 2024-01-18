Outcome of Board Recommendation of final dividend of Re.0.70/- per equity share (35% per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each) for the year ended 31 st March, 2024, out of the profits of the Company. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of annual general meeting (i.e., on or before 24th August, 2024), upon approval by the shareholders at the 46 th AGM. The Register of Members will be closed from Saturday, July 20, 2024 to Friday, July 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and Final dividend.