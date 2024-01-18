iifl-logo-icon 1
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd Dividend

1,282.1
(2.25%)
Jan 16, 2025

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Apr 202419 Jul 2024-0.735Final
Outcome of Board Recommendation of final dividend of Re.0.70/- per equity share (35% per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each) for the year ended 31 st March, 2024, out of the profits of the Company. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of annual general meeting (i.e., on or before 24th August, 2024), upon approval by the shareholders at the 46 th AGM. The Register of Members will be closed from Saturday, July 20, 2024 to Friday, July 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and Final dividend.
Dividend25 Jan 20247 Feb 20247 Feb 20241.365Interim
Board approved the payment of an interim dividend on the outstanding equity shares of the Company at the rate of 65% being Rs.1.30 per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the year ending 31st March 2024. Record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend shall be J1h February, 2024.

