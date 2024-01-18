|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|-
|0.7
|35
|Final
|Outcome of Board Recommendation of final dividend of Re.0.70/- per equity share (35% per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each) for the year ended 31 st March, 2024, out of the profits of the Company. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of annual general meeting (i.e., on or before 24th August, 2024), upon approval by the shareholders at the 46 th AGM. The Register of Members will be closed from Saturday, July 20, 2024 to Friday, July 26, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and Final dividend.
|Dividend
|25 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|1.3
|65
|Interim
|Board approved the payment of an interim dividend on the outstanding equity shares of the Company at the rate of 65% being Rs.1.30 per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the year ending 31st March 2024. Record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend shall be J1h February, 2024.
