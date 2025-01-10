To the Members of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements Opinion

1 W e have jointly audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. W e conducted our joint audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of impairment loss allowance based on expected credit loss (ECL) on Loans (Refer Note 9 of the standalone financial statements) The audit procedures performed by us to assess appropriateness of the impairment allowance based on ECL on loans included the following: The loan balances towards vehicle finance, home loans, loans against property, and other loans aggregating to Rs. 146,945.00 crores and the associated impairment allowances aggregating to Rs. 2,520.71 crores are significant to the standalone financial statements and involves judgement around the determination of the impairment allowance in line with the requirements of the Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments". Impairment allowances represent managements estimate of the losses incurred within the loan portfolios at the balance sheet date and are inherently judgmental. Impairment, based on ECL model, is calculated using main variables, viz. ‘Staging, ‘Exposure at Default, ‘Probability of Default and ‘Loss Given Default as specified under Ind AS 109. • We understood and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the key controls put in place by the management over: Quantitative factors like days past due, behaviour of the portfolio, historical losses incurred on defaults and macro- economic data points identified by the Managements expert and qualitative factors like nature of the underlying loan, deterioration in credit quality, correlation of macro-economic variables to determine expected losses, uncertainty over realisability of security, judgement in relation to management overlays and related Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, to the extent applicable, etc. have been taken into account in the ECL computation. Given the inherent judgmental nature and the complexity of model involved, we determined this to be a Key Audit Matter. i. the assumptions used in the calculation of ECL and its various aspects such as determination of Probability of Default, Loss Given Default, Exposure at Default, Staging of Loans, etc.; ii. the completeness and accuracy of source data used by the Management in the ECL computation; and iii. ECL computations for their reasonableness. • We, along with the assistance of the auditors expert, verified the appropriateness of methodology and models used by the Company and reasonableness of the assumptions used within the computation process to estimate the impairment provision. • We test-checked the completeness and accuracy of source data used. • We recomputed the impairment provision for a sample of loans across the loan portfolio to verify the arithmetical accuracy and compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 109. • We evaluated the reasonableness of the judgement involved in management overlays that form part of the impairment provision, and the related approvals. • We evaluated the adequacy of presentation and disclosures in relation to impairment loss allowance in the standalone financial statements. Audit in an Information Technology (IT) enabled environment – including considerations on exceptions identified in IT Environment Our audit procedures with respect to this matter included the following: The IT environment of the entity involves a few independent and inter-dependent IT systems used in the operations of the entity for processing and recording of the business transactions. As a result, there is a high degree of reliance and dependency on such IT systems for the financial reporting process of the entity. In assessing the controls over the IT systems, we have involved our Technology Assurance specialists to obtain an understanding of the IT environment, IT infrastructure and IT systems. Appropriate IT general controls and IT application controls are required to ensure that such IT systems can process the data as required, completely, accurately, and consistently for reliable financial reporting. With respect to the "In-scope IT systems" identified as relevant to the audit of the standalone financial statements and financial reporting process of the entity, we have evaluated and tested relevant IT general controls or relied upon service auditors report, where applicable. We have identified certain key IT applications and the related IT infrastructure (herein after referred to as "In-scope IT systems"), which have an impact on the financial reporting process and the related controls as a key audit matter because of the increased level of automation; a few systems being used by the entity for processing financial transactions; the complexity of the IT architecture; and its impact on the financial records and financial reporting process of the entity. On such "In-scope IT systems", we have covered the key IT general controls with respect to the following domains: • Program change management, which includes that program changes are moved to the production environment as per defined procedures and relevant segregation of environment is ensured. • User access management, which includes user access provisioning, de-provisioning, access review, password management, sensitive access rights and segregation of duties to ensure that privileged access to applications, operating system and databases in the production environment were granted only to authorized personnel. • Other areas that were assessed under the IT control environment included backup management, business continuity and disaster recovery, incident management, batch processing and monitoring. We have also evaluated the design and tested the operating e_ectiveness of key IT application controls within key business processes, which included testing automated calculations, automated accounting procedures, system interfaces, system reconciliation controls and key system generated reports, as applicable. Where control de_ciencies have been identified, we have tested a combination of compensating controls, remediated controls and/ or performed alternative audit procedures, where necessary.

Other Information

5. T he Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information.The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report (Financial Highlights, Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Report on Corporate Governance) report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

6. T he Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

8. O ur objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: l Iden tify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. l Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. l E valuate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. l C onclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. l E valuate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b ) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f ) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules".

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

– Refer Note 38(a) to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Note 7 and 9 to the standalone financial statements; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv (a) The. management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 49 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b ) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 49 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned in the paragraphs below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in these software. During the course of performing our procedures where the audit trail (edit log) facility was available, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

In the case of three accounting software, audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled during the year and operated for part of the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. During the course of performing our procedures where the audit trail (edit log) facility was available for part of the year, we did not notice any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

The Company has used four accounting software, which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility within the accounting software. The audit trail (edit log) facility for these software was captured in another software for part of the year for all relevant transactions. However, the audit log for the con_guration changes to the audit trail feature in another software is not retained for the period of operation.

Three accounting software used by the Company did not have a feature of recording the audit trail (edit log) facility within the accounting software. As explained in note 2.3 to the standalone financial statements, the Company is phasing out these software and migrating to other software to comply with the audit trail requirements.

Also, refer to management assessment of audit trail in note 2.3 of the standalone financial statements.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Sundaram and Srinivasan For Price Waterhouse LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. : 004207S Firm Registration No. : 301112E /E300264 S. Usha A. J. Shaikh Partner Partner Membership No. : 211785 Membership No. : 203637 UDIN : 24211785BKCPRO4851 UDIN : 24203637BKENLD3512 Place : Chennai Place : Chennai Date : April 30, 2024 Date : April 30, 2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited on the standalone financial statements as at March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. W e have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Sundaram and Srinivasan For Price Waterhouse LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. : 004207S Firm Registration No. : 301112E /E300264 S. Usha A. J. Shaikh Partner Partner Membership No. : 211785 Membership No. : 203637 UDIN : 24211785BKCPRO4851 UDIN : 24203637BKENLD3512 Place : Chennai Place : Chennai Date : April 30,2024 Date : April 30,2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

i. (a) ( The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property,A) Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Notes 13 and 14 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on (or) are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise. ii. (a) The Company is in the business of rendering services and, consequently, does not hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b ) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account (Also refer Note 18.1 to the standalone financial statements). iii. (a) The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under section 45-IA as a non-banking financial company, and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b ) Based on our examination and the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the loans, investments/ guarantees/ securities/ advances in nature of the loan, in our opinion, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted/ investments were made/ guarantees provided/ security provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans/advances in nature of loan, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. Considering that the Company is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of granting loans to retail customers for vehicles and housing, etc., the entity-wise details of the amount, due date for payment and extent of delay (that has been suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for reporting under this clause) have not been reported because it is not practicable to furnish such details owing to the voluminous nature of data generated in the normal course of the Companys business. Further, except for the instances where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and/ or interest and in respect of which the Company has recognised necessary provisions in accordance with the principles of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") for Income Recognition and Asset Classification (which has been disclosed by the Company in Note 9 and 53 to the standalone financial statements), the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable.

(d) In respect of the loans/advances in nature of loans, the total amount overdue for more than ninety days as at March 31, 2024, is Rs. 1,562.24 crores. In such instances, in our opinion, based on information and explanations provided to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for the recovery of the principal amounts and the interest thereon. Refer Note 9.2 in the standalone financial statements for details of number of cases and the amount of principal and interest overdue as at March 31, 2024.

(e) This Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under section 45-IA as a non-banking financial company, and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The loans/advances in nature of loans granted during the year, including to promoters/related parties had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and payment of interest and the same were not repayable on demand.

iv. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of

Section 185 and sub-section (1) of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it. The provisions of sub- sections (2) to (11) of Section 186 are not applicable to the Company as it is a non-banking financial company registered with the RBI engaged in the business of giving loans.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the

Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Further, the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 73 are not applicable to the Company as it is a non-banking financial company registered with RBI, engaged in the business of giving loans.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the

Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b ) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Rs. crores)# Period to which the amounts relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and interest 0.21 2005-06 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and interest * 2008-09 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and interest 0.28 1990-91 and 1991-92 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and interest 0.58 2015-16 Assessing Officer (International Taxation) Bihar Finance Act, 1981 Sales tax 0.02 1992-93 and 1993-94 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Jamshedpur Delhi Sales Tax Act, 1975 Sales tax 0.08 1991-92 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Appeals Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales tax 0.02 1997-98 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Baroda Odisha Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Sales tax 3.03 2007-08 to 2013-14 Odisha Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Rajasthan Sales Tax Act Sales tax 1.02 2006-07 to 2014-15 Supreme Court Rajasthan Sales Tax Act Sales tax * 2012-13, 2016-17 and 2017-18 Assessing Officer Tamilnadu General Sales Tax Act, 1959 TNGST and CST 9.99 1995-96 High Court Tamilnadu Value Added Tax Act, 2006 Sales tax 9.71 2006-07 to 2013-14 High Court Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 64.58 2005-06 to 2017-18 CESTAT Goods and Services Tax Act, 2018 Goods and Services Tax 4.43 2017-18 to 2019-20 Commissioner of GST (Appeals)

*Represents amount less than rounding off norm adopted by the company

#Above amounts are net of amount paid under protest/refunds adjusted by the authorities. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) I n our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained (Also refer Note 18.1 to the standalone financial statements).

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies.

x. (a) In our opinion, the monies raised by way of further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained and there were no delays or default regarding the application.

(b ) The Company has made private placement of shares/ convertible debentures (fully convertible) during the year, in compliance with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act. The funds raised have been used for the purpose for which funds were raised.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act.

The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xiv. (b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as a Non-Deposit

Taking Systemically Important Investment and Credit Company.

(b ) The Company has conducted non-banking financial activities during the year and the Company holds a valid Certificate of

Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has two CICs as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause (xviii) is not applicable.

xix. A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 49 to the standalone

financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.