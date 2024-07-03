Summary

BSE Limited (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asias first & now the worlds fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. BSE is Indias biggest bourse in terms of listed companies with over 5,000 companies listed on the exchange. BSEs popular equity index - the S&P BSE SENSEX - is Indias most widely tracked stock market benchmark index. It is traded internationally on the EUREX as well as leading exchanges of the BRCS nations (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa).BSE has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). BSE also has a dedicated mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSEs systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across al

