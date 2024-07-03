SectorFinancial Services
Open₹5,350
Prev. Close₹5,339.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹41,215.93
Day's High₹5,377.5
Day's Low₹5,118.35
52 Week's High₹5,837.95
52 Week's Low₹1,941.05
Book Value₹243.69
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69,461.61
P/E114.86
EPS46.49
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.07
27.09
27.05
9.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,816.89
2,241.91
2,260.11
2,178.16
Net Worth
2,843.96
2,269
2,287.16
2,187.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
698.2
537.48
518.19
331.96
yoy growth (%)
29.9
3.72
56.1
-32.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-98.3
-89.14
-93.9
-76.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
261.1
130.52
83.64
199.62
Depreciation
-41.36
-51.03
-43.55
-47.66
Tax paid
-65.98
-18.73
-1.55
-4.62
Working capital
145.58
214.94
-412.84
-10.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.9
3.72
56.1
-32.94
Op profit growth
79.27
49.45
264.19
-87.97
EBIT growth
99.54
56.44
-58.12
-0.25
Net profit growth
100.61
-43.99
-12.57
87.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,592.5
924.84
840.7
630.45
609.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,592.5
924.84
840.7
630.45
609.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
503.84
78.33
87.01
67.35
79.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
BSE Ltd
BSE
5,339.75
|114.86
|72,287.59
|281.72
|0.28
|747.09
|228.42
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
CDSL
1,805.35
|82.1
|37,731.82
|171.15
|1.22
|247.81
|57.68
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
MCX
6,160.85
|139.08
|31,393.83
|110.53
|0.12
|256.56
|347.29
KFin Technologies Ltd
KFINTECH
1,472.2
|86.73
|25,289.52
|85.18
|0.39
|269.23
|70.48
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
CAMS
5,096.05
|62.96
|25,159.26
|115.22
|0.91
|341.9
|200.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Public Interest Director
Umakant Jayaram
Public Interest Director
Jayshree Ashwinkumar Vyas
Public Interest Director
Justice Shiavax Jal Vazifdar
Public Interest Director
Subhasis Chaudhuri
Public Interest Director
Padmini Srinivasan
Managing Director & CEO
SUNDARARAMAN RAMAMURTHY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VISHAL KAMALAKSHA BHAT
Public Interest Director
Nandkumar Saravade
Non Executive Director
Jagannath Mukkavilli
Chairperson
Pramod Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BSE Ltd
Summary
BSE Limited (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asias first & now the worlds fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. BSE is Indias biggest bourse in terms of listed companies with over 5,000 companies listed on the exchange. BSEs popular equity index - the S&P BSE SENSEX - is Indias most widely tracked stock market benchmark index. It is traded internationally on the EUREX as well as leading exchanges of the BRCS nations (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa).BSE has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). BSE also has a dedicated mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSEs systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across al
The BSE Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5131 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BSE Ltd is ₹69461.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BSE Ltd is 114.86 and 23.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BSE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BSE Ltd is ₹1941.05 and ₹5837.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BSE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.95%, 3 Years at 103.32%, 1 Year at 136.97%, 6 Month at 117.26%, 3 Month at 35.06% and 1 Month at 18.30%.
