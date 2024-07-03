iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSE Ltd Share Price

5,131
(-3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,350
  • Day's High5,377.5
  • 52 Wk High5,837.95
  • Prev. Close5,339.75
  • Day's Low5,118.35
  • 52 Wk Low 1,941.05
  • Turnover (lac)41,215.93
  • P/E114.86
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value243.69
  • EPS46.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69,461.61
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open5,419.95
  • Day's High5,473.85
  • Spot5,442.35
  • Prev. Close5,452.1
  • Day's Low5,348.45
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot125
  • OI(Chg %)-34,125 (-7.43%)
  • Roll Over%6
  • Roll Cost1.33
  • Traded Vol.7,70,875 (-37.4%)
View More Futures

BSE Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Financial Services

Open

5,350

Prev. Close

5,339.75

Turnover(Lac.)

41,215.93

Day's High

5,377.5

Day's Low

5,118.35

52 Week's High

5,837.95

52 Week's Low

1,941.05

Book Value

243.69

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69,461.61

P/E

114.86

EPS

46.49

Divi. Yield

0.28

BSE Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

arrow

BSE Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.

Read More
BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

BSE Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 24.70%

Institutions: 24.69%

Non-Institutions: 52.39%

Custodian: 22.90%

Read More
Share Price

BSE Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.07

27.09

27.05

9.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,816.89

2,241.91

2,260.11

2,178.16

Net Worth

2,843.96

2,269

2,287.16

2,187.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

698.2

537.48

518.19

331.96

yoy growth (%)

29.9

3.72

56.1

-32.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-98.3

-89.14

-93.9

-76.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

261.1

130.52

83.64

199.62

Depreciation

-41.36

-51.03

-43.55

-47.66

Tax paid

-65.98

-18.73

-1.55

-4.62

Working capital

145.58

214.94

-412.84

-10.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.9

3.72

56.1

-32.94

Op profit growth

79.27

49.45

264.19

-87.97

EBIT growth

99.54

56.44

-58.12

-0.25

Net profit growth

100.61

-43.99

-12.57

87.18

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,592.5

924.84

840.7

630.45

609.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,592.5

924.84

840.7

630.45

609.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

503.84

78.33

87.01

67.35

79.52

View Annually Results

BSE Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

BSE Ltd

BSE

5,339.75

114.8672,287.59281.720.28747.09228.42

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

CDSL

1,805.35

82.137,731.82171.151.22247.8157.68

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

MCX

6,160.85

139.0831,393.83110.530.12256.56347.29

KFin Technologies Ltd

KFINTECH

1,472.2

86.7325,289.5285.180.39269.2370.48

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

CAMS

5,096.05

62.9625,159.26115.220.91341.9200.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BSE Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Public Interest Director

Umakant Jayaram

Public Interest Director

Jayshree Ashwinkumar Vyas

Public Interest Director

Justice Shiavax Jal Vazifdar

Public Interest Director

Subhasis Chaudhuri

Public Interest Director

Padmini Srinivasan

Managing Director & CEO

SUNDARARAMAN RAMAMURTHY

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VISHAL KAMALAKSHA BHAT

Public Interest Director

Nandkumar Saravade

Non Executive Director

Jagannath Mukkavilli

Chairperson

Pramod Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BSE Ltd

Summary

BSE Limited (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asias first & now the worlds fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. BSE is Indias biggest bourse in terms of listed companies with over 5,000 companies listed on the exchange. BSEs popular equity index - the S&P BSE SENSEX - is Indias most widely tracked stock market benchmark index. It is traded internationally on the EUREX as well as leading exchanges of the BRCS nations (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa).BSE has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). BSE also has a dedicated mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSEs systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across al
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BSE Ltd share price today?

The BSE Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5131 today.

What is the Market Cap of BSE Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BSE Ltd is ₹69461.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BSE Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BSE Ltd is 114.86 and 23.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BSE Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BSE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BSE Ltd is ₹1941.05 and ₹5837.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BSE Ltd?

BSE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 98.95%, 3 Years at 103.32%, 1 Year at 136.97%, 6 Month at 117.26%, 3 Month at 35.06% and 1 Month at 18.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BSE Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BSE Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 24.70 %
Public - 52.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR BSE Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.