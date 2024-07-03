iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Ltd Half Yearly Results

5,339.2
(-0.91%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:59:58 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,483.94

970.87

621.63

497.67

427.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,483.94

970.87

621.63

497.67

427.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.48

49.78

454.06

42.02

36.31

Total Income

1,540.42

1,020.65

1,075.69

539.69

463.48

Total Expenditure

681.26

671.99

318.34

296.7

321.39

PBIDT

859.16

348.66

757.35

242.99

142.09

Interest

0

0

15.05

12.45

15.03

PBDT

859.16

348.66

742.3

230.54

127.06

Depreciation

53.09

51.36

44.08

37.68

22.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

196.01

84.14

139.72

56.62

34.99

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

610.06

213.16

558.5

136.24

69.41

Minority Interest After NP

-1.74

-2.07

-4.66

-6.58

-8.44

Net Profit after Minority Interest

611.8

215.23

563.16

142.82

77.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

325.25

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

611.8

215.23

237.91

142.82

77.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

44.55

15.9

40.98

10.54

5.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.07

27.07

27.09

27.09

27.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

57.89

35.91

121.83

48.82

33.26

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

41.11

21.95

89.84

27.37

16.24

