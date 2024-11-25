iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Ltd Shareholding Pattern

5,121.65
(-1.61%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

BSE Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

24.69%

22.72%

25.72%

23.29%

15.99%

Non-Institutions

52.39%

54.51%

51.91%

53.56%

58.89%

Total Non-Promoter

77.09%

77.24%

77.64%

76.86%

74.88%

Custodian

22.9%

22.75%

22.35%

23.13%

25.11%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 24.69%

Institutions: 24.69%

Non-Institutions: 52.39%

Custodian: 22.90%

BSE: Related NEWS

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

25 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.

Read More
BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

31 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR BSE Ltd

