|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|5000%
|₹1,0400%
|4,000
|₹0.05-50%
|28,750-5.73%
|-
|-
|4,100
|₹0.150%
|1,8750%
|-
|-
|4,200
|₹0.05-80%
|21,625-1.70%
|1250%
|₹7500%
|4,300
|₹0.05-85.71%
|26,875-9.28%
|1,1250%
|₹1,251.850%
|4,400
|₹0.05-87.5%
|14,375-8%
|17,500-2.09%
|₹880-6.23%
|4,500
|₹0.05-80%
|1,55,000-0.24%
|23,000-1.07%
|₹836.85-1.62%
|4,600
|₹0.05-83.33%
|57,500-3.76%
|66,625-4.13%
|₹758.252.79%
|4,700
|₹0.05-90.9%
|1,03,875-0.95%
|1,20,875-0.20%
|₹669.82.04%
|4,800
|₹0.05-94.44%
|1,31,375-2.95%
|1,21,500-5.17%
|₹500-9.16%
|4,900
|₹0.1-93.75%
|1,52,000-16.42%
|85,625-23.63%
|₹474.253.43%
|5,000
|₹0.05-97.5%
|1,40,625-38.75%
|48,625-24.31%
|₹3551.63%
|5,100
|₹0.05-98.27%
|92,750-29.73%
|39,750-5.91%
|₹2603.05%
|5,200
|₹0.05-98.5%
|1,29,750-2.25%
|23,1250.54%
|₹187.5517.43%
|5,300
|₹0.05-99.33%
|85,875-23.75%
|43,37511.21%
|₹53.2-32.35%
|5,400
|₹0.05-99.81%
|44,750-54.91%
|1,04,875-22.31%
|₹0.15-99.46%
|5,500
|₹42-42.1%
|47,750-29.52%
|1,01,625-32.58%
|₹0.05-99.57%
|5,600
|₹145.6-7.49%
|55,875-22.39%
|1,10,875-43.61%
|₹0.2-96.36%
|5,700
|₹252-0.03%
|56,375-7.20%
|1,80,500-24.39%
|₹0.05-97.95%
|5,800
|₹3532.31%
|31,500-8.36%
|1,07,750-31.31%
|₹0.05-96.96%
|5,900
|₹495.0510.04%
|13,750-3.50%
|2,14,125-34.79%
|₹0.05-96.77%
|6,000
|₹462.050%
|5,1250%
|39,875-32.27%
|₹0.05-96.15%
|6,100
|-
|-
|79,500-29.41%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|6,200
|₹80280.06%
|2,0000%
|18,375-10.90%
|₹0.05-95.83%
|6,300
|-
|-
|52,625-27.78%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|6,400
|₹9612.67%
|1250%
