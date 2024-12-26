iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Ltd Option Chain

5,121.65
(-1.61%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
5000%₹1,0400%4,000₹0.05-50%28,750-5.73%
--4,100₹0.150%1,8750%
--4,200₹0.05-80%21,625-1.70%
1250%₹7500%4,300₹0.05-85.71%26,875-9.28%
1,1250%₹1,251.850%4,400₹0.05-87.5%14,375-8%
17,500-2.09%₹880-6.23%4,500₹0.05-80%1,55,000-0.24%
23,000-1.07%₹836.85-1.62%4,600₹0.05-83.33%57,500-3.76%
66,625-4.13%₹758.252.79%4,700₹0.05-90.9%1,03,875-0.95%
1,20,875-0.20%₹669.82.04%4,800₹0.05-94.44%1,31,375-2.95%
1,21,500-5.17%₹500-9.16%4,900₹0.1-93.75%1,52,000-16.42%
85,625-23.63%₹474.253.43%5,000₹0.05-97.5%1,40,625-38.75%
48,625-24.31%₹3551.63%5,100₹0.05-98.27%92,750-29.73%
39,750-5.91%₹2603.05%5,200₹0.05-98.5%1,29,750-2.25%
23,1250.54%₹187.5517.43%5,300₹0.05-99.33%85,875-23.75%
43,37511.21%₹53.2-32.35%5,400₹0.05-99.81%44,750-54.91%
1,04,875-22.31%₹0.15-99.46%5,500₹42-42.1%47,750-29.52%
1,01,625-32.58%₹0.05-99.57%5,600₹145.6-7.49%55,875-22.39%
1,10,875-43.61%₹0.2-96.36%5,700₹252-0.03%56,375-7.20%
1,80,500-24.39%₹0.05-97.95%5,800₹3532.31%31,500-8.36%
1,07,750-31.31%₹0.05-96.96%5,900₹495.0510.04%13,750-3.50%
2,14,125-34.79%₹0.05-96.77%6,000₹462.050%5,1250%
39,875-32.27%₹0.05-96.15%6,100--
79,500-29.41%₹0.05-95.45%6,200₹80280.06%2,0000%
18,375-10.90%₹0.05-95.83%6,300--
52,625-27.78%₹0.05-95.45%6,400₹9612.67%1250%

BSE: Related NEWS

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

25 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

31 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.

