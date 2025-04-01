iifl-logo
BSE announces 2:1 bonus issue

1 Apr 2025 , 08:58 AM

BSE Limited announced that its board has recommended the issue of two free shares for every one share held by its shareholders as on the record date. BSE announced the issue on March 30, 2025.

This will be the company’s second instance since listing back in 2017 that the board considered a bonus issue of shares.

The company has not yet determined the record date for the business issue.

Earlier, the company issued two bonus shares to shareholders for every one share that they held back in 2022.

Only shareholders, who will buy the stock before the ex-date, shall be eligible for bonus shares. If an investor buys the shares on the ex-date or after that, they won’t be eligible to get bonus shares.

BSE has distributed dividends worth ₹170 per share since its listing, and also carried out buybacks of its equity shares, one in 2019 and another one in 2023.

BSE MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy stated that they will not run behind derivative market share. However, he believes there should be a spread between 2 expiries.

He stated that no probability can ever be ruled out. However, deciding a high or low percentage for it can be very difficult at this point.

