iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSE Ltd Balance Sheet

5,121.65
(-1.61%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BSE Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.07

27.09

27.05

9.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,816.89

2,241.91

2,260.11

2,178.16

Net Worth

2,843.96

2,269

2,287.16

2,187.17

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.85

2.86

17.01

23.61

Total Liabilities

2,849.81

2,271.86

2,304.17

2,210.78

Fixed Assets

209.06

166.1

102.68

121.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,422.6

1,572.65

1,959.87

1,977.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

57.2

61.02

107.25

135.51

Networking Capital

-829.91

-478.48

-626.13

-531.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

119.19

46.79

52.54

55.75

Debtor Days

27.46

37.85

Other Current Assets

441.12

310.97

177.9

218

Sundry Creditors

-167.85

-58.84

-52.64

-89.78

Creditor Days

27.51

60.96

Other Current Liabilities

-1,222.37

-777.4

-803.93

-715.91

Cash

990.86

950.57

760.5

508.08

Total Assets

2,849.81

2,271.86

2,304.17

2,210.78

BSE : related Articles

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.

Read More
BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR BSE Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.