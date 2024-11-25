BSE Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.07
27.09
27.05
9.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,816.89
2,241.91
2,260.11
2,178.16
Net Worth
2,843.96
2,269
2,287.16
2,187.17
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.85
2.86
17.01
23.61
Total Liabilities
2,849.81
2,271.86
2,304.17
2,210.78
Fixed Assets
209.06
166.1
102.68
121.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,422.6
1,572.65
1,959.87
1,977.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
57.2
61.02
107.25
135.51
Networking Capital
-829.91
-478.48
-626.13
-531.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
119.19
46.79
52.54
55.75
Debtor Days
27.46
37.85
Other Current Assets
441.12
310.97
177.9
218
Sundry Creditors
-167.85
-58.84
-52.64
-89.78
Creditor Days
27.51
60.96
Other Current Liabilities
-1,222.37
-777.4
-803.93
-715.91
Cash
990.86
950.57
760.5
508.08
Total Assets
2,849.81
2,271.86
2,304.17
2,210.78
