BSE Ltd Key Ratios

5,998.75
(0.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.34

3.49

0

0

Op profit growth

71.49

58.47

0

0

EBIT growth

90.72

73.12

0

0

Net profit growth

75.52

18.5

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

41.11

31.97

20.87

0

EBIT margin

38.09

26.63

15.92

0

Net profit margin

30.25

22.98

20.07

0

RoCE

11.94

6.66

3.55

0

RoNW

2.46

1.46

1.2

0

RoA

2.37

1.43

1.12

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

18.11

31.49

26.8

49.27

Dividend per share

13.5

21

17

28

Cash EPS

15.23

19.32

15.82

0

Book value per share

196.24

556.71

538.62

494.79

Valuation ratios

P/E

52.12

6.04

3.69

6.61

P/CEPS

61.97

9.84

6.25

0

P/B

4.81

0.34

0.18

0.65

EV/EBIDTA

25.12

2.85

-1.84

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.62

-6.89

-15.72

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.71

45.53

41.59

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-66.46

-80.83

-54.73

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.45

-16.3

-40.91

0

Net debt / equity

-1.32

-0.76

-0.66

-0.9

Net debt / op. profit

-10.15

-9.55

-12.65

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-21.08

-23.58

-24.82

0

Other costs

-37.79

-44.44

-54.3

0

