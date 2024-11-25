Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.34
3.49
0
0
Op profit growth
71.49
58.47
0
0
EBIT growth
90.72
73.12
0
0
Net profit growth
75.52
18.5
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
41.11
31.97
20.87
0
EBIT margin
38.09
26.63
15.92
0
Net profit margin
30.25
22.98
20.07
0
RoCE
11.94
6.66
3.55
0
RoNW
2.46
1.46
1.2
0
RoA
2.37
1.43
1.12
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.11
31.49
26.8
49.27
Dividend per share
13.5
21
17
28
Cash EPS
15.23
19.32
15.82
0
Book value per share
196.24
556.71
538.62
494.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
52.12
6.04
3.69
6.61
P/CEPS
61.97
9.84
6.25
0
P/B
4.81
0.34
0.18
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
25.12
2.85
-1.84
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.62
-6.89
-15.72
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.71
45.53
41.59
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-66.46
-80.83
-54.73
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.45
-16.3
-40.91
0
Net debt / equity
-1.32
-0.76
-0.66
-0.9
Net debt / op. profit
-10.15
-9.55
-12.65
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-21.08
-23.58
-24.82
0
Other costs
-37.79
-44.44
-54.3
0
