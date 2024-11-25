iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Ltd Peer Comparison

5,998.75
(0.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

BSE LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

BSE Ltd

BSE

5,998.75

128.9481,153.39281.720.25747.09228.42

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

CDSL

1,597.9

72.9133,507.93171.151.37247.8157.68

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

MCX

6,034.9

137.8231,107.48110.530.13256.56347.29

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

CAMS

4,418.1

54.9121,943.57115.221.04341.9200.38

KFin Technologies Ltd

KFINTECH

1,206.9

73.7521,505.7685.180.46269.2370.48

BSE: RELATED NEWS

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

25 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

31 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.

