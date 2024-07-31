iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

31 Jul 2024 , 01:07 PM

BSE Limited shares rose by up to 7.9% in trade on July 31, a day after the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) suggested reforms to Futures and Options (F&O) trading.

At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands on the exchanges so far, exceeding the one-month daily traded average of 10 lakh.

The market regulator’s proposed measures include rationalising options strikes, collecting option premiums upfront from buyers, removing the calendar spreads benefit on expiry, monitoring position limits intraday, increasing contract size by nearly 4x, rationalising weekly index products, and increasing margin for near contract expiration.

The market regulator noted that these steps were intended to tighten the index derivatives framework in order to improve investor protection and market stability.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • SEBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.