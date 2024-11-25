Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
698.2
537.48
518.19
331.96
yoy growth (%)
29.9
3.72
56.1
-32.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-98.3
-89.14
-93.9
-76.11
As % of sales
14.07
16.58
18.12
22.92
Other costs
-323.26
-294.03
-321.04
-227.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.29
54.7
61.95
68.53
Operating profit
276.64
154.31
103.25
28.35
OPM
39.62
28.7
19.92
8.54
Depreciation
-41.36
-51.03
-43.55
-47.66
Interest expense
0
-0.33
0
-0.1
Other income
25.82
27.57
23.94
219.03
Profit before tax
261.1
130.52
83.64
199.62
Taxes
-65.98
-18.73
-1.55
-4.62
Tax rate
-25.27
-14.35
-1.85
-2.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
195.12
111.79
82.09
195
Exceptional items
0
-14.53
91.58
3.64
Net profit
195.12
97.26
173.67
198.64
yoy growth (%)
100.61
-43.99
-12.57
87.18
NPM
27.94
18.09
33.51
59.83
BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.Read More
The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.Read More
