iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSE Ltd Futures Share Price

5,156.6
(0.68%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Here's the list of BSE's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the BSE's futures contract.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BSE Ltd

  • Open5,113.95
  • Day's High5,272.7
  • Spot5,156.6
  • Prev. Close5,145.65
  • Day's Low5,045.1
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot125
  • OI(Chg %)1,125 (0.04%)
  • Roll Over%0.35
  • Roll Cost1.31
  • Traded Vol.14,49,000 (73.19%)

BSE: Related NEWS

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.

Read More
BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR BSE Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.