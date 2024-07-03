iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Ltd Quarterly Results

5,388.3
(5.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

813.3

670.64

544.77

426.1

362.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

813.3

670.64

544.77

426.1

362.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.05

26.43

27.99

21.79

23.98

Total Income

843.35

697.07

572.76

447.89

386

Total Expenditure

357.51

323.75

392.33

279.66

172.82

PBIDT

485.84

373.32

180.43

168.23

213.18

Interest

0

0

0

0

8.54

PBDT

485.84

373.32

180.43

168.23

204.64

Depreciation

29.14

23.95

26.5

24.86

22.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

110.93

85.08

47.04

37.1

63.56

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

345.77

264.29

106.89

106.27

118.41

Minority Interest After NP

-0.98

-0.76

-0.15

-1.92

-2.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

346.75

265.05

107.04

108.19

120.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

346.75

265.05

107.04

108.19

120.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

25.25

19.3

7.79

7.88

8.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.07

27.07

27.07

27.07

27.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

59.73

55.66

33.12

39.48

58.88

PBDTM(%)

59.73

55.66

33.12

39.48

56.52

PATM(%)

42.51

39.4

19.62

24.94

32.7

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

25 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.

Read More
13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.

Read More
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

Read More
31 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.

Read More

