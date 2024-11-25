BSE Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
261.1
130.52
83.64
199.62
Depreciation
-41.36
-51.03
-43.55
-47.66
Tax paid
-65.98
-18.73
-1.55
-4.62
Working capital
145.58
214.94
-412.84
-10.21
Other operating items
Operating
299.34
275.7
-374.3
137.13
Capital expenditure
-23.7
49.82
113.65
30.95
Free cash flow
275.64
325.52
-260.65
168.08
Equity raised
4,261.21
4,236.92
4,399.19
4,667.27
Investing
-17.76
-182.67
42
243.72
Financing
0
0
0.67
1.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
150.66
Net in cash
4,519.09
4,379.77
4,181.21
5,231
