BSE Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,047.73
665.88
612.4
465.17
459.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,047.73
665.88
612.4
465.17
459.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
475.85
56.63
65.84
51.37
67.18
Total Income
1,523.58
722.51
678.24
516.54
526.29
Total Expenditure
598
486.33
386.34
362.13
358.08
PBIDT
925.58
236.18
291.9
154.41
168.21
Interest
15.05
21.5
14.54
7.5
1.34
PBDT
910.53
214.68
277.36
146.91
166.87
Depreciation
68.94
39.63
35.55
42.6
37.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
176.82
58.01
68.4
-5.64
6.7
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
664.77
117.04
173.41
109.95
122.52
Minority Interest After NP
-6.58
-12.45
-6.44
-2.38
-1.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
671.35
129.49
179.85
112.33
123.58
Extra-ordinary Items
321.19
0
0
-14.53
30.38
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
350.16
129.49
179.85
126.86
93.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.11
9.42
39.26
26.07
24.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.07
27.09
9
9
9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
88.34
35.46
47.66
33.19
36.63
PBDTM(%)
86.9
32.24
45.29
31.58
36.34
PATM(%)
63.44
17.57
28.31
23.63
26.68
