|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 May 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|15
|750
|Final
|BSE Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Recommended payment of final dividend of ? 15/- per equity share of face value of ? 2 each. This proposal is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.Read More
The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.Read More
