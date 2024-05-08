<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

the Consolidated Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Group and associates in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics’ issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of audit procedures performed by us and by other auditors of components not audited by us, as reported by them in their audit reports furnished to us by the management, including those procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

To the Members of BSE Limited

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated Ind AS financial statements of BSE Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Holding Company"), its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") and its associates comprising of the consolidated Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive income, the consolidated Cash Flow Statement and the consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the subsidiaries and associates, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of affairs of the Group and its associates as at March 31, 2024, their consolidated profit/loss including other comprehensive income, their consolidated cash flows and the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation of investments and its impairment (as described in note 33 of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements) The Group has various investments in mutual funds, bonds and debentures of corporates. Our audit procedures included the following: These investments represent the most significant amount on the balance sheet. The total of these investments aggregating to 2,38,987 Lakhs represented 25% of total assets of the Company as at March 31, 2024. Assessed the design and implementation of controls over valuation and existence of investments. For the fair valuation models, understood and assessed the methodology used. Tested the underlying data and assumptions used in the determination of the fair value. Investment in bonds are valued at amortised cost and are required to be assessed for the expected credit loss in accordance with Ind AS 109. Traced the quantity held from the independent third party confirmations. High degree of management’s judgement is involved in estimation of the recoverable amount on these investments and there is inherent uncertainty relating to the assumptions supporting such estimates and risk that the fair value of investments is not determined appropriately, and hence valuation of investments and its impairment is considered as a key audit matter. Tested the valuation of the quoted and unquoted investments to independent pricing sources. Assessed appropriateness and arithmetical accuracy of fair value disclosures pertaining to investments (as described in note 33 of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements)

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Information Technology (IT) systems and controls IT systems are an integral part of the business operations of the Group. Our audit procedures included the following: Since large volume of securities trading transactions are processed by the Group through its trading platform, it is imperative that the IT systems and controls process data as and when expected. Further, it is also essential that any changes to the IT applications are made only after necessary authorizations (Program Change Management) and only authorized personnel have necessary access to the Group’s IT systems (User Access Management). Assessed the information systems used by the Company for IT General Controls (ITGC) and Application controls; The aspects covered in the IT General Control audit were (i) User Access Management (ii) Program Change Management (iii) Other related ITGCs; - to understand the design and test the operating effectiveness of such controls in the system; Assessed the changes that were made to the key systems during the audit period and assessing changes that have impact on financial reporting; In addition to the smooth functioning of the Group’s business operations, the IT infrastructure is equally critical for timely and accurate financial reporting process. Due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment and large volume of transactions we have considered IT systems and controls as a key audit matter Performed tests of controls (including other compensatory controls wherever applicable) on the IT application controls and IT dependent manual controls in the system. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of compensating controls, where deficiencies were identified and, where necessary, extended the scope of our substantive audit procedures.

Provisions for litigation and claims (as described in note 37 of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements) There are certain demands raised by regulatory authorities, employees and others against the Group which have been disputed by the Group giving rise to pending litigations at various appellate and judicial forums. Obtained and evaluated the Group accounting policy in relation to accounting, assessing and disclosure of claims against the Group. Understood the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the Group’s key controls over the identification, estimation, monitoring and disclosure of provisions for litigations and claims. In order to assess the impact of such pending litigations against the Group on the its financial statements, the management is required to exercise significant judgement to determine whether an obligation exists as at reporting date requiring a provision and / or disclosure in the financial statements in accordance with the criteria set under IND AS 37 - Obtained independent confirmations from lawyers in respect of cases outstanding having material amount involved. Obtained the list of pending legal cases from the management and scrutinized the legal expenses to correlate with the list provided. Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets. This involves an estimation, by the management, of the outflow of economic resources to settle the present obligation. Examined the relevant correspondence with regulators to assess developments in key areas and litigation reports to identify potentially material cases. Considering the high degree of judgement involved in estimation of the impact and in view of the significance of the pending litigations to the overall financial statements, this area is considered as a key audit matter. Reviewed the Board and other board level committee meeting minutes to assess the effectiveness of management’s review controls and conclusions reached. For the significant provisions made, understood and assessed the provisioning methodology. Tested the underlying data and assumptions used in the determination of the provisions recorded, including expected claim rates. For cases where a provision was not recognized, evaluated the adequacy of disclosure made in the Consolidated Ind AS financial statements.

in the Annual Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Holding Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Board of Directors for the Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements

The Holding Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity of the Group including its associates in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and of its associates are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of their respective companies and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and of its associates are responsible for assessing the ability of their respective companies to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and of its associates are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of their respective companies.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Holding Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group and its associates to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group and its associates to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group and its associates of which we are the independent auditors and whose financial information we have audited, to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities included in the consolidated financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Holding Company and such other entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information, in respect of seven subsidiaries, whose Ind AS financial statements include total assets of 5,66,208 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024, and total revenues of 55,652 and net cash inflow of 1,59,355 for the year ended on that date. These financial statement and other financial information have been audited by other auditors, which financial statements, other financial information and auditor’s reports have been furnished to us by the management. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries, and our report in terms of sub-sections (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries, is based solely on the report(s) of such other auditors.

Our opinion above on the consolidated financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors and the financial statements and other financial information certified by the Management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of the subsidiary companies, incorporated in India, as noted in the ‘Other Matter’ paragraph we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of subsidiaries, as noted in the ‘other matter’ paragraph we report, to the extent applicable, that: (a) We / the other auditors whose report we have relied upon have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidation of the financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and reports of the other auditors; (c) The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and the reports of the statutory auditors who are appointed under Section 139 of the Act, of its subsidiary companies, none of the directors of the Group’s companies, and its associates, incorporated in India, is disqualified as on March_31,_2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies and associate companies, incorporated in India, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (g) In our opinion and based on the consideration of reports of other statutory auditors of the subsidiaries, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Holding Company, its subsidiaries and associates incorporated in India to their directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule_ 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations other auditors on separate financial statements as also the other financial information of the subsidiaries, as noted in the ‘Other matter’ paragraph: i. The consolidated financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on its consolidated financial position of the Group, and its associates in its consolidated financial statements – Refer Note 37 to the consolidated financial statements; ii. The Group and its associates did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended March 31, 2024; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Holding Company, its subsidiaries and associates, incorporated in India during the year ended March_31,_2024. iv. a) The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiaries and associate which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries respectively that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries and associate to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the respective Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries and associate ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The respective managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiaries and associate which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries respectively that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the respective Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries and associate from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries and associate shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf

Place of signature: Mumbai Date: May 08, 2024

per Jayesh Gandhi Partner Membership Number: 037924 UDIN : 24037924BKELVV5367

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us and that performed by the auditors of the subsidiaries and associate which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our or other auditor’s notice that has caused us or the other auditors to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement. v) The dividend paid by the Holding Company, its Subsidiaries and Associate Companies during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The respective Board of Directors of the Holding Company, its subsidiaries and associate companies, incorporated in India have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members of the respective companies at the respective ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi) Based on our examination which included test checks and that performed by the respective auditors of the subsidiaries and associates which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, except for the instances discussed in note 50 to the consolidated financial statements, the Holding Company, subsidiaries and associates have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we and respective auditors of the above referred subsidiaries and associates did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered in respect of other accounting software.

Re: BSE Limited

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

With respect to the matters specified in paragraphs 3(xxi) and 4 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"/ "CARO") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, the following are the qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements are:

S. No Name CIN Holding company / subsidiary / associate / joint venture Clause number of the CARO report which is qualified or is adverse 1 BSE Limited L67120MH2005PLC155188 Holding Company 3(i)(c) 2 BSE Limited L67120MH2005PLC155188 Holding Company 3(vii)(b) 3 BSE Institute Limited U80903MH2010PLC208335 Subsidiary 3(vii)(b) 4 India International Clearing Corporation IFSC Limited U67190GJ2016PLC093683 Subsidiary 3(vii)(b) 5 India International Exchange IFSC Limited U67190GJ2016PLC093684 Subsidiary 3(xvii) 6 India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) Limited U67190GJ2016PLC093683 Subsidiary 3(xvii)

Re: BSE Limited

Annexure 2 referred to in paragraph 1(f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements

A company’s internal financial control with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Consolidated Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements of BSE Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Holding Company") as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements of the Holding Company and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") and its associates, which are companies incorporated in India, as of that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and its associates, which are companies incorporated in India, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Holding Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Holding Company’s internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both, issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Group and its associates, which are companies incorporated in India, have, maintained in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to consolidated Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Holding Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Other Matter

Our report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to

consolidated Ind AS financial statements of the Holding Company, in so far as it relates to all seven subsidiaries, which are companies incorporated in India, is based on the corresponding reports of the auditors of such subsidiaries.