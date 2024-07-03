BSE Ltd Summary

BSE Limited (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asias first & now the worlds fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange- Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. BSE is Indias biggest bourse in terms of listed companies with over 5,000 companies listed on the exchange. BSEs popular equity index - the S&P BSE SENSEX - is Indias most widely tracked stock market benchmark index. It is traded internationally on the EUREX as well as leading exchanges of the BRCS nations (Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa).BSE has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). BSE also has a dedicated mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSEs systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, acts as the central counterparty to all trades executed on the BSE trading platform and provides full novation, guaranteeing the settlement of all bonafide trades executed. BSE Institute Ltd, another fully owned subsidiary of BSE runs one of the most respected capital market educational institutes in the country. Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), associate company of BSE, is one of the two Depositories in India. Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd is the oldest stock exchange in Asia with a rich heritage. An informal group of 22 stockbrokers had been trading under a banyan tree opposite the Town Hall of Bombay from mid 1850s. This informal group of stockbrokers organized themselves as The Native Share and Stockbrokers Association which, in 1875, was formally organized as the Bombay Stock Exchange. The exchange was established with 318 members with a fee of Re 1/-.In January 1899, the Brokers Hall was inaugurated. After the First World War, the Bombay Stock Exchange was housed in an old building near the Town Hall. In the year 1928, they acquired the present plot of land surrounded by Dalal Street, Bombay Samachar Marg, and Hammam Street. In the year 1930, they constructed a building and occupied in December of that year. In the year 1956, BSE obtained a permanent recognition from the Government of India under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956.In the year 1995, the operations and dealings of the BSE were fully computerized and thus the famous out-cry system of share trading was replaced by screen based trading as in other modern stock exchanges around the world. They replaced the out-cry system with the totally automated trading through the BSE Online trading (BOLT) system. The BOLT network was expanded nationwide in the year 1997. BOLT is currently operating in 25,000 Trader Workstations located across over 450 cities in India.In February 2001, BSE introduced the worlds first centralized exchange-based Internet trading system, BSEWEBX.com. This initiative enables investors anywhere in the world to trade on the BSE platform.In the year 2002, the name The Stock Exchange, Mumbai was changed to Bombay Stock Exchange. In August 19, 2005, the exchange was turned into a corporate entity from an Association of Persons (AoP) and renamed as Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.In the year 2006, BSE launched the Directors Database and Indian Corporate Electronic Reporting System (ICERS) to facilitate information flow and increase transparency in the Indian capital market. While the Directors Database provides a single-point access to information on the boards of directors of listed companies, the ICERS facilitates the corporates in sharing with BSE their corporate announcements.BSE entered into an index co-operation agreement with Deutsche Borse. This agreement has made SENSEX and other BSE indices available to investors in Europe and America. Moreover, Barclays Global Investors (BGI) created the iShares BSE SENSEX India Tracker which tracks the SENSEX. The ETF enables investors in Hong Kong to take an exposure to the Indian equity market.On 2 January 2007, BSE launched a unified corporate bond reporting platform: Indian Corporate Debt Market (ICDM). On 7 March 2007, Singapore Exchange Limited entered into an agreement to invest a 5% stake in BSE. 16 May 2007 was the appointed date on which Corporatisaton and Demutualisation was achieved by BSE. It was later notified by SEBI in the Official Gazette on 29 June 2007. On 7 August 2009, BSE and USE formed an alliance to develop currency & interest rate derivatives markets. On 1 October 2009, Bombay Stock Exchange introduced trade details facility for investors. On 5 October 2009, BSE introduced new transaction fee structure for cash equity segment. On 25 November 2009, BSE launched FASTRADE - a new market access platform. On 4 December 2009, BSE launched BSE StAR MF - mutual fund trading platform. On 7 December 2009, BSE launched clearing and settlement of Corporate Bonds through Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd. On 12 May 2010, BSE started dissemination of corporate action information via SWIFT platform. On 21Sepember 2010, BSE introduced Mobile-based trading. On 29 September 2010, BSE launched Smart Order Routing (SOR). On 4 October 2010, futures trading on S&P BSE Sensex was launched on Eurex -- one of the worlds leading derivatives exchanges. On 15 January 2011, BSE launched co-location facility with state-of-the-art data centre services from NTT - Netmagic. On 13 March 2012, BSE launched SME Exchange Platform. On 30 March 2012, BSE launched trading in BRICSMART indices derivatives. On 19 February 2013, BSE entered into a strategic partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices. On 28 November 2013, BSE launched currency and interest rate derivative trading. On 28 January 2014, BSE launched Interest Rate Futures (BSE -IRF). On 11 February 2014, BSE launched Institutional Trading Platform on BSE SME. On 20 March 2014, BSE launched new debt segment. On 7 April 2014, BSE launched equity segment on BOLT Plus with median response time of 200.On 26 September 2014, BSE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, a New York based banking corporation. As per this MoU, BNY Mellon will work with BSE to provide collateral management solutions to enable investors to provide collateral which is traded outside of India to the BSE. The MOU would allow for acceptance of AAA rated foreign sovereign bonds, as approved by the regulators RBI and SEBI, as collateral for trades done on BSE. This enablement is expected to increase the ease for foreign investors operating in Indian market and is expected to reduce their costs of collateral and trading in Indian markets significantly over a period of time. On 22 October 2014, BSE signed a first of its kind Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YES BANK, Indias fourth largest private sector Bank. The MoU aims at maintaining a synergized approach to create awareness about listing procedures for SMEs , retail investor education, as well as comprehensive banking & financial solutions, amongst various SME sector units, trade associations & various policy makers. On 28 November 2014, the total market capitalization of BSE listed companies crossed landmark Rs 100 lakh crore mark. On 8 January 2015, BSE commenced live trading from its Disaster Recovery site in Hyderabad. On 18 May 2015, BSE announced the introduction of Overnight (Liquid Fund) product on the Exchanges Mutual Fund platform, BSE StAR MF. It allows even the smallest investor or a corporate or a trust to invest even for one night in liquid funds anywhere in India.On 16 July 2015, BSE SME platform completed listing of 100 SMEs under its SME umbrella. On 13 October 2015, BSE became the fastest exchange in the world with a median response speed of 6 microseconds. On 28 March 2016, BSEs mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF processed more than 81,000 orders worth Rs 270 crore - a record high for a day. On 5 April 2016, BSE & CMIE launched worlds first high-frequency data on unemployment and consumer sentiments. On 28 April 2016, BSE signed Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Exchange (KRX) to launch S&P BSE Sensex based derivatives contracts at KRX. On 2 May 2016, BSE announced that it has migrated Algorithm Trading Test Environment to Cloud Infrastructure. This will enable all market participants to test their trading algorithms in Equity, Equity Derivative and Currency Derivative segments free of cost. On 9 June 2016, BSE announced commencement of trading of Sovereign Gold Bonds. On 21 June 2016, BSE got SEBI approval to launch BSE-BOND- Electronic Book Mechanism for issuance of debt securities on private placement.On 9 January 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd, Indias 1st International Exchange. It is the countrys first International Exchange at the international financial services centre (IFSC) GIFT city Gandhinagar. India International Exchange is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE. On 3 February 2017, BSE became Indias 1st listed stock exchange.On 16 March 2017, BSE jointed hands with Sentifi for analyzing and reporting social media updates. On 23 March 2017, BSE crossed another milestone of raising Rs 200,111 crore via the debt online platforms. On 1 August 2017, BSE received SEBI No Objection to act as a Facilitator in non-competitive bidding in the auction of Government Securities and T-Bills. On 26 October 2017, BSE and worlds largest insurance exchange Ebix, Inc. signed MOU to launch a joint venture company for setting up a pioneering insurance distribution network in India.On 22 February 2018, BSE and Soybean Processors Association of India entered into a MOU for the growth and development of commodity markets and its value chain participants enabling them to manage price risk in a better manner in the soyabean oil complex. On 28 February 2018, BSE launched cross-currency derivatives and cross rupee options on its platform. The exchange retained its leadership of currency derivatives segment in India and recorded the highest turnover. BSE reported a daily average turnover of around Rs 1098 crore in cross currency derivatives. On 16 May 2018, BSE became Indias first exchange to be recognized as a Designated Offshore Securities Market by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. On 27 June 2018, BSE StAR MF crossed 10000 mutual funds distributors registrations. On 24 May 2018, BSE announced that it has entered into an agreement with Brinks India Pvt Ltd, supporting its much-awaited launch of bullion (Gold & Silver) commodities trading. Under the agreement Brinks shall provide Vaulting and logistic services to BSE for the purpose of storage of gold and silver commodities at various places in India. BSE will recognize some of Brinks vaulting as BSE storage/delivery centers. This arrangement with Brinks is part of BSEs preparation to launch commodity derivatives transactions in its bourses.On 30 June 2018, BSE announced that it has entered into an agreement with Bombay Metal Exchange (BME) for the growth and systematic development of commodity derivatives markets in the Non Ferrous Metals complex. Through this MoU, BSE & BME will co-ordinate and work jointly in the initiatives to deepen the understanding of commodity market amongst stakeholders. BME with its domain knowledge and unique stakeholders ranging from Importers, Traders, Corporates will assist BSE in designing new and innovative deliverable products in commodities like Aluminium, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Lead etc.On 17 July 2018, BSE Limited announced that it has secured a trademark for its iconic building Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, at Dalal Street. This marks an important milestone in the journey of BSE Limited as the tower has been an irreplaceable part of the soul of the city.On 1 August 2018, BSE announced that its wholly owned subsidiary BSE Investments Limited has acquired 24 per cent stake in CDSL Commodity Repository Limited (CCRL). CCRL will help in transforming commodity markets by creating electronic negotiable warehouse receipts (eNWR), with an aim to develop a robust framework for clearing and settlement of commodity trades.On 1 August 2018, BSE in partnership with Microsoft and Shephertz announced the launch of Ask Motabhai, an Artificial Intelligence based chatbot, to provide on-demand data and information from the stock exchanges website. BSE along PTC India Limited and ICICI Bank Limited filed a petition with the power market regulator, CERC (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission) on 7 September 2018 for grant of license for setting up a new power exchange. This proposed institutional exchange, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, would leverage on the experience and expertise of its stakeholders in their fields; knowledge of the power sector, funding of power projects and associated infrastructure, setting-up and running various exchanges and platforms in India, and offer the market participants a credible power trading platform.BSE launched BSE Startups, a new platform for entrepreneurs to list their startups in December 2018. It launched commodity derivatives segment making it Indias 1st Universal Exchange. BSE became Indias first exchange to be recognized as a Designated Offshore Securities Market by the US SEC. The new Big Data cluster platform commissioned and went LIVED from October 2019. In 2019, the Company launched Indias first exchange traded interest rate options. On October 24, 2022, during Muhurat trading, BSE launched two new EGR products of 995 and 999 purity and trading will be in multiples of 1 grams and deliveries in multiples of 10 grams and 100 grams thus offering new solutions for investors, Jewellers, and institutions to invest in Gold.In FY 2023-24, derivatives contract based on the flagship Sensex 30 Index, was launched on May 15, 2023.