Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 16 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 BSE Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

BSE Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 16, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 BSE Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 19 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. BSE Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Datd on: 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024