Nifty India Manufacturing

Nifty India Mfg SHARE PRICE

14,063.9

(-50.59)negative-bottom arrow(-0.35%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

14,136.5

Prev. Close

14,114.5

Market Cap.

96,39,665.57

Div Yield

1.07

PE

29.92

PB

29.92

14,042.34

14,153.25

Performance

One Week (%)

1.94

One Month (%)

-0.93

One Year (%)

28.03

YTD (%)

14.05

Nifty India Mfg LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234.13

236.5

232.35

58,11,886

SKF India Ltd

4,520.55

4,571.5

4,481

16,508

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,818.7

2,915.85

2,800

1,82,645

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.15

1,322

1,291

18,16,366

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,299.7

1,322.7

1,296

41,273

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,384.75

2,494

2,369.05

1,23,317

Exide Industries Ltd

424.75

431.6

423.5

17,85,844

Cipla Ltd

1,511.25

1,539

1,505.1

15,81,699

Coromandel International Ltd

1,958.3

1,968.8

1,940.2

2,53,586

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

736.75

753.7

732.55

11,12,144

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

2,452.7

2,527.35

2,445

6,53,746

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,310.75

5,385.7

5,270.75

8,36,662

Escorts Kubota Ltd

3,371.9

3,409

3,339

4,29,505

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,243.1

4,299.8

4,162.45

12,69,535

ABB India Ltd

6,800.15

6,931.9

6,767

1,49,124

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.15

599.75

590

62,89,671

Linde India Ltd

6,329.2

6,450

6,220

88,505

Castrol India Ltd

202.16

205.4

201.3

26,10,998

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,190.55

3,237.05

3,175.7

22,56,902

Bosch Ltd

34,253.55

34,919.25

34,180

18,369

MRF Ltd

1,26,362.5

1,29,800

1,25,125.8

8,710

Schaeffler India Ltd

3,465

3,515.9

3,461.05

25,034

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.15

1,262.05

1,235.5

1,55,18,289

Vedanta Ltd

458.25

465.5

449.1

88,12,785

SRF Ltd

2,284.9

2,290

2,216.05

5,04,485

Siemens Ltd

6,609.7

6,740

6,596.35

2,96,272

Supreme Industries Ltd

4,615.15

4,817.95

4,576.5

3,40,151

Tata Chemicals Ltd

1,027.9

1,041.6

1,023.3

5,33,856

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.6

761.45

2,47,63,176

Tata Steel Ltd

138.36

139.73

137.84

2,33,44,893

Voltas Ltd

1,824.7

1,859.4

1,813.05

10,36,388

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,352.65

1,378.15

1,347.2

15,73,347

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

43,082.8

43,732.55

42,430

5,732

Timken India Ltd

3,001.05

3,046.25

2,989.05

65,771

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

299.15

294.35

48,05,616

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.25

291.5

81,61,958

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.06

236.77

229.66

1,08,92,514

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469.15

472.5

450.85

23,11,709

UPL Ltd

529.55

533.25

508.5

28,87,878

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

1,441.25

1,460

1,325.65

31,51,264

P I Industries Ltd

3,668.4

3,734.05

3,626.05

4,51,527

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

160.08

161.78

159.15

1,42,78,695

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2,932.35

2,959.6

2,909.1

5,61,902

Havells India Ltd

1,700

1,721.2

1,690.3

4,82,126

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,402.85

3,465

3,378.5

1,85,167

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.23

256.68

248.56

35,73,778

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,849.65

1,884

1,844

15,15,574

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,319.45

1,350

1,313.65

9,31,788

KEI Industries Ltd

4,363.85

4,519.2

4,338.35

1,27,562

JSW Steel Ltd

915.05

924.7

908.5

26,91,485

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,934.25

12,049.8

11,787.95

7,01,269

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,598.25

1,619.8

1,580

4,10,133

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,482.95

2,514

2,467.5

7,66,521

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.14

139.83

137.13

1,45,53,423

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,206

4,270.05

4,197

8,52,557

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,616.75

1,624.95

1,590

5,67,480

Page Industries Ltd

47,941.2

48,594.95

47,766

18,525

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.9

2,297.85

2,231.15

15,90,519

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.95

63.25

61.8

4,26,11,404

Metro Brands Ltd

1,268.2

1,308.75

1,262.25

70,067

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

591.1

607.3

587.55

15,20,698

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

957.85

962.1

939.3

17,01,683

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

975.8

997.4

971.7

8,48,225

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,048.3

6,248.9

6,030.15

4,27,221

AIA Engineering Ltd

3,381.75

3,420.95

3,375

16,264

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,744.2

9,847.75

9,680.2

45,425

Polycab India Ltd

7,208

7,438

7,169.7

2,09,814

Astral Ltd

1,621.6

1,654.95

1,616

5,79,966

K P R Mill Ltd

1,023.25

1,037.8

1,014.3

2,36,248

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

9,109.95

8,945

3,37,700

Tejas Networks Ltd

1,195.6

1,220

1,192.9

3,66,046

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3,609.65

3,693.6

3,595

1,25,026

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

366.75

373.5

364.7

39,72,116

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

4,130.55

4,234.95

4,102

54,655

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

View More

View More
