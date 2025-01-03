₹14,063.9
(-50.59)(-0.35%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹14,136.5
Prev. Close
₹14,114.5
Market Cap.
₹96,39,665.57
Div Yield
1.07
PE
29.92
PB
29.92
₹14,042.34
₹14,153.25
Performance
One Week (%)
1.94
One Month (%)
-0.93
One Year (%)
28.03
YTD (%)
14.05
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
SKF India Ltd
4,520.55
4,571.5
4,481
16,508
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,818.7
2,915.85
2,800
1,82,645
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.15
1,322
1,291
18,16,366
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1,299.7
1,322.7
1,296
41,273
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2,384.75
2,494
2,369.05
1,23,317
Exide Industries Ltd
424.75
431.6
423.5
17,85,844
Cipla Ltd
1,511.25
1,539
1,505.1
15,81,699
Coromandel International Ltd
1,958.3
1,968.8
1,940.2
2,53,586
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
736.75
753.7
732.55
11,12,144
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
2,452.7
2,527.35
2,445
6,53,746
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,310.75
5,385.7
5,270.75
8,36,662
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,371.9
3,409
3,339
4,29,505
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
ABB India Ltd
6,800.15
6,931.9
6,767
1,49,124
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
599.75
590
62,89,671
Linde India Ltd
6,329.2
6,450
6,220
88,505
Castrol India Ltd
202.16
205.4
201.3
26,10,998
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
Bosch Ltd
34,253.55
34,919.25
34,180
18,369
MRF Ltd
1,26,362.5
1,29,800
1,25,125.8
8,710
Schaeffler India Ltd
3,465
3,515.9
3,461.05
25,034
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
465.5
449.1
88,12,785
SRF Ltd
2,284.9
2,290
2,216.05
5,04,485
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,615.15
4,817.95
4,576.5
3,40,151
Tata Chemicals Ltd
1,027.9
1,041.6
1,023.3
5,33,856
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43,082.8
43,732.55
42,430
5,732
Timken India Ltd
3,001.05
3,046.25
2,989.05
65,771
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.06
236.77
229.66
1,08,92,514
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469.15
472.5
450.85
23,11,709
UPL Ltd
529.55
533.25
508.5
28,87,878
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
1,441.25
1,460
1,325.65
31,51,264
P I Industries Ltd
3,668.4
3,734.05
3,626.05
4,51,527
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.08
161.78
159.15
1,42,78,695
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,932.35
2,959.6
2,909.1
5,61,902
Havells India Ltd
1,700
1,721.2
1,690.3
4,82,126
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.85
3,465
3,378.5
1,85,167
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.23
256.68
248.56
35,73,778
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,319.45
1,350
1,313.65
9,31,788
KEI Industries Ltd
4,363.85
4,519.2
4,338.35
1,27,562
JSW Steel Ltd
915.05
924.7
908.5
26,91,485
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.25
1,619.8
1,580
4,10,133
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,482.95
2,514
2,467.5
7,66,521
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.14
139.83
137.13
1,45,53,423
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,206
4,270.05
4,197
8,52,557
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,616.75
1,624.95
1,590
5,67,480
Page Industries Ltd
47,941.2
48,594.95
47,766
18,525
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.9
2,297.85
2,231.15
15,90,519
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.95
63.25
61.8
4,26,11,404
Metro Brands Ltd
1,268.2
1,308.75
1,262.25
70,067
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591.1
607.3
587.55
15,20,698
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
957.85
962.1
939.3
17,01,683
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.8
997.4
971.7
8,48,225
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,048.3
6,248.9
6,030.15
4,27,221
AIA Engineering Ltd
3,381.75
3,420.95
3,375
16,264
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,744.2
9,847.75
9,680.2
45,425
Polycab India Ltd
7,208
7,438
7,169.7
2,09,814
Astral Ltd
1,621.6
1,654.95
1,616
5,79,966
K P R Mill Ltd
1,023.25
1,037.8
1,014.3
2,36,248
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Tejas Networks Ltd
1,195.6
1,220
1,192.9
3,66,046
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,609.65
3,693.6
3,595
1,25,026
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
366.75
373.5
364.7
39,72,116
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
4,130.55
4,234.95
4,102
54,655
