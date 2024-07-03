Summary

Linde India Limited, a member of Linde Plc. is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company in India with sales of $31 billion. The company is engaged in manufacture of industrial and medical gases and construction of cryogenic and non-cryogenic air separation plants. Its business has two broad segments, viz. Gases and Related Products and Project Engineering in line with the operating model of the Linde Plc Group. Presently, it own and operate 33 production facilities and filling stations across the country, including Indias largest air separation plant at Jamshedpur.Linde India Ltd was incorporated in January 24th, 1935 with the name Indian Oxygen and Acetylene Company. The company was promoted by BOC Group UK, as a private limited company. The company was converted into a public limited company in January 1958. In the year 1989, the company name was changed into Indian Oxygen Ltd and in February 1995, the company got their present name BOC India Ltd.In September 1, 1998, the company commissioned the plant at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. In February 2001, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The companys Contracts Division has successfully designed and commissioned a pilot Helium recovery Plant at Bakreshwar in West Bengal, to extract Helium from geo-thermal springs.In August 1, 2003, the company commissioned 225 tpd Air Separation Unit at Jamshedpur for meeting the

