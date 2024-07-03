iifl-logo-icon 1
Linde India Ltd Share Price

6,623.7
(4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

  • Open6,350
  • Day's High6,798.9
  • 52 Wk High9,935.05
  • Prev. Close6,329.2
  • Day's Low6,182.15
  • 52 Wk Low 5,325
  • Turnover (lac)20,983.61
  • P/E123.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value428.05
  • EPS51.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56,486.91
  • Div. Yield0.19
No Records Found

Linde India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

6,350

Prev. Close

6,329.2

Turnover(Lac.)

20,983.61

Day's High

6,798.9

Day's Low

6,182.15

52 Week's High

9,935.05

52 Week's Low

5,325

Book Value

428.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56,486.91

P/E

123.29

EPS

51.29

Divi. Yield

0.19

Linde India Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

Linde India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Linde India acquires Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar gas assets

Linde India acquires Tata Steel's Kalinganagar gas assets

5 Sep 2024|10:50 AM

Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Linde India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 9.30%

Institutions: 9.30%

Non-Institutions: 15.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Linde India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

85.28

85.28

85.28

85.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,349.25

3,028.66

2,605.74

2,118.44

Net Worth

3,434.53

3,113.94

2,691.02

2,203.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

2,111.95

1,471.12

1,761.78

2,191.65

yoy growth (%)

43.56

-16.49

-19.61

7.8

Raw materials

-687

-345.86

-418.32

-392.3

As % of sales

32.52

23.51

23.74

17.89

Employee costs

-50.24

-68.78

-113.59

-127.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

416.83

225.24

172.15

47.17

Depreciation

-181.36

-176

-177.25

-199.13

Tax paid

-197.31

-80.85

-285.72

-13.68

Working capital

619.45

105.78

-178.81

263.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.56

-16.49

-19.61

7.8

Op profit growth

45.81

-10.07

27.71

-0.38

EBIT growth

81.38

-10.41

72.41

8.5

Net profit growth

230.43

-78.61

2,071.59

76.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,768.67

3,135.52

2,111.96

1,471.12

1,761.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,768.67

3,135.52

2,111.96

1,471.12

1,761.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

84.76

112.6

335.73

36.05

859.57

Linde India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,894.75

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,277.45

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,623.7

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,876.1

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,098.75

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Linde India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shalini Sarin

Managing Director

Abhijit Banerjee

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Michael J Devine

Non Executive Director

Mannu Sanganeria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Dhanuka

Additional Director

SUBBARAO AMARTHALURU

Additional Director

GOBICHETTIPALAYAM SREENIVASAN KRISHNAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Linde India Ltd

Summary

Linde India Limited, a member of Linde Plc. is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company in India with sales of $31 billion. The company is engaged in manufacture of industrial and medical gases and construction of cryogenic and non-cryogenic air separation plants. Its business has two broad segments, viz. Gases and Related Products and Project Engineering in line with the operating model of the Linde Plc Group. Presently, it own and operate 33 production facilities and filling stations across the country, including Indias largest air separation plant at Jamshedpur.Linde India Ltd was incorporated in January 24th, 1935 with the name Indian Oxygen and Acetylene Company. The company was promoted by BOC Group UK, as a private limited company. The company was converted into a public limited company in January 1958. In the year 1989, the company name was changed into Indian Oxygen Ltd and in February 1995, the company got their present name BOC India Ltd.In September 1, 1998, the company commissioned the plant at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. In February 2001, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The companys Contracts Division has successfully designed and commissioned a pilot Helium recovery Plant at Bakreshwar in West Bengal, to extract Helium from geo-thermal springs.In August 1, 2003, the company commissioned 225 tpd Air Separation Unit at Jamshedpur for meeting the
Company FAQs

What is the Linde India Ltd share price today?

The Linde India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6623.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Linde India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Linde India Ltd is ₹56486.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Linde India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Linde India Ltd is 123.29 and 15.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Linde India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Linde India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Linde India Ltd is ₹5325 and ₹9935.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Linde India Ltd?

Linde India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.96%, 3 Years at 35.98%, 1 Year at 14.60%, 6 Month at -26.33%, 3 Month at -23.12% and 1 Month at -9.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Linde India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Linde India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 9.30 %
Public - 15.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Linde India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

