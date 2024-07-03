SectorChemicals
Open₹6,350
Prev. Close₹6,329.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,983.61
Day's High₹6,798.9
Day's Low₹6,182.15
52 Week's High₹9,935.05
52 Week's Low₹5,325
Book Value₹428.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56,486.91
P/E123.29
EPS51.29
Divi. Yield0.19
Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
85.28
85.28
85.28
85.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,349.25
3,028.66
2,605.74
2,118.44
Net Worth
3,434.53
3,113.94
2,691.02
2,203.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
2,111.95
1,471.12
1,761.78
2,191.65
yoy growth (%)
43.56
-16.49
-19.61
7.8
Raw materials
-687
-345.86
-418.32
-392.3
As % of sales
32.52
23.51
23.74
17.89
Employee costs
-50.24
-68.78
-113.59
-127.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
416.83
225.24
172.15
47.17
Depreciation
-181.36
-176
-177.25
-199.13
Tax paid
-197.31
-80.85
-285.72
-13.68
Working capital
619.45
105.78
-178.81
263.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.56
-16.49
-19.61
7.8
Op profit growth
45.81
-10.07
27.71
-0.38
EBIT growth
81.38
-10.41
72.41
8.5
Net profit growth
230.43
-78.61
2,071.59
76.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,768.67
3,135.52
2,111.96
1,471.12
1,761.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,768.67
3,135.52
2,111.96
1,471.12
1,761.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
84.76
112.6
335.73
36.05
859.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,894.75
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,277.45
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,623.7
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,876.1
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,098.75
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shalini Sarin
Managing Director
Abhijit Banerjee
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Michael J Devine
Non Executive Director
Mannu Sanganeria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Dhanuka
Additional Director
SUBBARAO AMARTHALURU
Additional Director
GOBICHETTIPALAYAM SREENIVASAN KRISHNAN
Summary
Linde India Limited, a member of Linde Plc. is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company in India with sales of $31 billion. The company is engaged in manufacture of industrial and medical gases and construction of cryogenic and non-cryogenic air separation plants. Its business has two broad segments, viz. Gases and Related Products and Project Engineering in line with the operating model of the Linde Plc Group. Presently, it own and operate 33 production facilities and filling stations across the country, including Indias largest air separation plant at Jamshedpur.Linde India Ltd was incorporated in January 24th, 1935 with the name Indian Oxygen and Acetylene Company. The company was promoted by BOC Group UK, as a private limited company. The company was converted into a public limited company in January 1958. In the year 1989, the company name was changed into Indian Oxygen Ltd and in February 1995, the company got their present name BOC India Ltd.In September 1, 1998, the company commissioned the plant at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. In February 2001, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The companys Contracts Division has successfully designed and commissioned a pilot Helium recovery Plant at Bakreshwar in West Bengal, to extract Helium from geo-thermal springs.In August 1, 2003, the company commissioned 225 tpd Air Separation Unit at Jamshedpur for meeting the
The Linde India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6623.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Linde India Ltd is ₹56486.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Linde India Ltd is 123.29 and 15.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Linde India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Linde India Ltd is ₹5325 and ₹9935.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Linde India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.96%, 3 Years at 35.98%, 1 Year at 14.60%, 6 Month at -26.33%, 3 Month at -23.12% and 1 Month at -9.17%.
