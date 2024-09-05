iifl-logo-icon 1
Linde India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,623.7
(4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Linde India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

416.83

225.24

172.15

47.17

Depreciation

-181.36

-176

-177.25

-199.13

Tax paid

-197.31

-80.85

-285.72

-13.68

Working capital

619.45

105.78

-178.81

263.55

Other operating items

Operating

657.6

74.16

-469.64

97.89

Capital expenditure

55.99

117.7

38.72

-201.17

Free cash flow

713.59

191.86

-430.92

-103.27

Equity raised

4,210.23

4,014.46

2,665.9

2,630.46

Investing

0.02

2.01

0

-15

Financing

31.19

115.37

1,307.83

2,481.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4,955.04

4,323.71

3,542.81

4,993.41

Linde India : related Articles

Linde India acquires Tata Steel's Kalinganagar gas assets

Linde India acquires Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar gas assets

5 Sep 2024|10:50 AM

Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More

