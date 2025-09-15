Linde India starts production at new gas facility in Lucknow

Linde India informed the bourses and shareholders on Monday that it has started commercial production at its new gas facility situated in Unnao, Lucknow.

This plant will support both industrial and medical requirements, said the company. This new facility strives to focus on boosting storage, handling and distribution capabilities.

At around 3.10 PM, Linde India was trading 1.12% higher at ₹6,511 per piece, against the previous close of ₹6,439 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹6,560, and ₹6,409, respectively.

The company also noted that the new facility will improve the bulk gas supply that is necessary for operations in hospitals and for a vast range of industrial applications.

Linde India has already established a substantial presence in Uttar Pradesh. It supplies medical gases to major government and private hospitals across the state for more than two decades.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a 5.70% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹107.10 Crore. This came in at ₹113.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Revenue for the quarter slipped 12.60% on a year-on-year basis to ₹571 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business registered revenue of ₹653 Crore.

