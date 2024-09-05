Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.56
-16.49
-19.61
7.8
Op profit growth
45.81
-10.07
27.71
-0.38
EBIT growth
81.38
-10.41
90.53
5.03
Net profit growth
235.68
-79.22
2,730.37
58.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.88
25.48
23.65
14.89
EBIT margin
19.88
15.73
14.66
6.18
Net profit margin
24.01
10.27
41.27
1.17
RoCE
14.77
8.84
9.06
4.38
RoNW
5.12
1.71
10
0.44
RoA
4.46
1.44
6.37
0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
59.47
17.72
85.27
3.01
Dividend per share
13.5
3
10
1.5
Cash EPS
38.2
-2.91
64.48
-20.33
Book value per share
318.32
261.97
254.66
171.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
41.88
54.81
7.76
226.44
P/CEPS
65.19
-332.68
10.27
-33.51
P/B
7.82
3.7
2.6
3.97
EV/EBIDTA
33.72
19.54
12.66
20.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0.36
6.81
Tax payout
-45.74
-34.43
-165.97
-41.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.75
98
77.43
59.74
Inventory days
11.89
16.62
14.12
11.59
Creditor days
-139.01
-169.14
-113.99
-67.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-137.48
-37.07
-2.99
-1.32
Net debt / equity
-0.35
-0.14
-0.06
0.73
Net debt / op. profit
-1.76
-0.85
-0.31
3.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.52
-23.51
-23.74
-17.89
Employee costs
-2.37
-4.67
-6.44
-5.8
Other costs
-39.21
-46.33
-46.14
-61.4
