Linde India Ltd Key Ratios

5,848.55
(0.66%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:19:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.56

-16.49

-19.61

7.8

Op profit growth

45.81

-10.07

27.71

-0.38

EBIT growth

81.38

-10.41

90.53

5.03

Net profit growth

235.68

-79.22

2,730.37

58.7

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.88

25.48

23.65

14.89

EBIT margin

19.88

15.73

14.66

6.18

Net profit margin

24.01

10.27

41.27

1.17

RoCE

14.77

8.84

9.06

4.38

RoNW

5.12

1.71

10

0.44

RoA

4.46

1.44

6.37

0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

59.47

17.72

85.27

3.01

Dividend per share

13.5

3

10

1.5

Cash EPS

38.2

-2.91

64.48

-20.33

Book value per share

318.32

261.97

254.66

171.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

41.88

54.81

7.76

226.44

P/CEPS

65.19

-332.68

10.27

-33.51

P/B

7.82

3.7

2.6

3.97

EV/EBIDTA

33.72

19.54

12.66

20.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0.36

6.81

Tax payout

-45.74

-34.43

-165.97

-41.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

71.75

98

77.43

59.74

Inventory days

11.89

16.62

14.12

11.59

Creditor days

-139.01

-169.14

-113.99

-67.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-137.48

-37.07

-2.99

-1.32

Net debt / equity

-0.35

-0.14

-0.06

0.73

Net debt / op. profit

-1.76

-0.85

-0.31

3.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.52

-23.51

-23.74

-17.89

Employee costs

-2.37

-4.67

-6.44

-5.8

Other costs

-39.21

-46.33

-46.14

-61.4

