|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
2,111.95
1,471.12
1,761.78
2,191.65
yoy growth (%)
43.56
-16.49
-19.61
7.8
Raw materials
-687
-345.86
-418.32
-392.3
As % of sales
32.52
23.51
23.74
17.89
Employee costs
-50.24
-68.78
-113.59
-127.29
As % of sales
2.37
4.67
6.44
5.8
Other costs
-828.11
-681.63
-813.03
-1,345.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.21
46.33
46.14
61.4
Operating profit
546.58
374.84
416.83
326.37
OPM
25.88
25.48
23.65
14.89
Depreciation
-181.36
-176
-177.25
-199.13
Interest expense
-3.05
-6.24
-86.25
-102.7
Other income
54.66
32.63
18.81
22.63
Profit before tax
416.83
225.24
172.15
47.17
Taxes
-197.31
-80.85
-285.72
-13.68
Tax rate
-47.33
-35.89
-165.97
-29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
219.51
144.38
-113.57
33.48
Exceptional items
294.42
11.14
840.75
0
Net profit
513.94
155.53
727.17
33.48
yoy growth (%)
230.43
-78.61
2,071.59
76.81
NPM
24.33
10.57
41.27
1.52
Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
