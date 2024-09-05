iifl-logo-icon 1
Linde India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,518.1
(-1.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

2,111.95

1,471.12

1,761.78

2,191.65

yoy growth (%)

43.56

-16.49

-19.61

7.8

Raw materials

-687

-345.86

-418.32

-392.3

As % of sales

32.52

23.51

23.74

17.89

Employee costs

-50.24

-68.78

-113.59

-127.29

As % of sales

2.37

4.67

6.44

5.8

Other costs

-828.11

-681.63

-813.03

-1,345.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.21

46.33

46.14

61.4

Operating profit

546.58

374.84

416.83

326.37

OPM

25.88

25.48

23.65

14.89

Depreciation

-181.36

-176

-177.25

-199.13

Interest expense

-3.05

-6.24

-86.25

-102.7

Other income

54.66

32.63

18.81

22.63

Profit before tax

416.83

225.24

172.15

47.17

Taxes

-197.31

-80.85

-285.72

-13.68

Tax rate

-47.33

-35.89

-165.97

-29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

219.51

144.38

-113.57

33.48

Exceptional items

294.42

11.14

840.75

0

Net profit

513.94

155.53

727.17

33.48

yoy growth (%)

230.43

-78.61

2,071.59

76.81

NPM

24.33

10.57

41.27

1.52

5 Sep 2024|10:50 AM

Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.

Read More
5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More

