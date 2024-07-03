Linde India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,768.67
3,135.52
2,111.96
1,471.12
1,761.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,768.67
3,135.52
2,111.96
1,471.12
1,761.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
84.76
112.6
335.73
36.05
859.57
Total Income
2,853.43
3,248.12
2,447.69
1,507.18
2,621.36
Total Expenditure
2,066.35
2,371.32
1,565.37
1,096.28
1,344.95
PBIDT
787.09
876.81
882.32
410.9
1,276.41
Interest
7.27
5.66
3.05
6.24
86.25
PBDT
779.82
871.15
879.27
404.66
1,190.16
Depreciation
200.94
252.87
181.37
176
177.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
165.94
180.62
133.08
39.77
174.49
Deferred Tax
-21.15
-100.39
57.61
37.79
111.24
Reported Profit After Tax
434.09
538.06
507.22
151.1
727.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
434.09
538.06
507.22
151.1
727.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
200.19
1.13
603.59
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
434.09
538.06
307.03
149.97
123.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
50.9
63.09
59.47
17.72
85.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
120
120
135
30
100
Equity
85.28
85.28
85.28
85.28
85.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.42
27.96
41.77
27.93
72.44
PBDTM(%)
28.16
27.78
41.63
27.5
67.55
PATM(%)
15.67
17.16
24.01
10.27
41.27
