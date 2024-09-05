Linde India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
85.28
85.28
85.28
85.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,349.25
3,028.66
2,605.74
2,118.44
Net Worth
3,434.53
3,113.94
2,691.02
2,203.72
Minority Interest
Debt
20.69
22.05
24.29
6.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
219.56
235.14
345
356.47
Total Liabilities
3,674.78
3,371.13
3,060.31
2,567.09
Fixed Assets
2,305.02
1,987.66
1,936.59
2,006.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.53
16.17
2.07
2.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
41.61
34.88
45.92
121.06
Networking Capital
321.79
140.93
87.75
111.88
Inventories
85.04
77.41
69.1
68.59
Inventory Days
11.94
17.01
Sundry Debtors
481.02
401.4
423.17
407.21
Debtor Days
73.13
101.03
Other Current Assets
902.28
707.87
583.79
448.87
Sundry Creditors
-681.21
-586.68
-636.83
-555.53
Creditor Days
110.06
137.83
Other Current Liabilities
-465.33
-459.07
-351.47
-257.26
Cash
979.83
1,191.49
987.97
325.86
Total Assets
3,674.79
3,371.13
3,060.31
2,567.09
