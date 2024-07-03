Linde India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Dec-2022
|Jun-2022
Gross Sales
1,287.64
1,336.31
1,432.36
1,382.96
1,122.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,287.64
1,336.31
1,432.36
1,382.96
1,122.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.75
44.18
40.58
60.02
26.57
Total Income
1,327.39
1,380.49
1,472.94
1,442.98
1,148.9
Total Expenditure
924.57
971.6
1,094.75
1,070.92
855.9
PBIDT
402.83
408.89
378.19
372.06
293
Interest
4.47
4.95
2.32
2.23
2.26
PBDT
398.36
403.95
375.87
369.83
290.74
Depreciation
103.13
102.28
98.67
91.79
91.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
85.08
86.81
79.12
68.12
67.63
Deferred Tax
-9.96
-10.62
-10.53
8.97
-106.24
Reported Profit After Tax
220.11
225.48
208.61
200.95
237.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
220.11
225.48
208.61
200.95
237.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
220.11
225.48
208.61
200.95
237.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
25.81
26.44
24.46
23.56
27.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
85.28
85.28
85.28
85.28
85.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.28
30.59
26.4
26.9
26.1
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
17.09
16.87
14.56
14.53
21.19
Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
