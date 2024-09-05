Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Linde India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. This may please be treated as compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company had at its meeting held on Thursday, 7 November 2024, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. A copy of the Limited Review Report issued by Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company together with the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 are also enclosed herewith. This may please be treated as compliance under Regulation 30 read with Part A Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to please take the above on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Please find enclosed our letter no. Sect/93 dated 23 September 2024 with an update on the outcome of Board meeting held on 23 September 2024. You are requested to please take the above on record.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Linde India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. This may please be treated as compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company had at its meeting held on 6 August 2024, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. A copy of the Limited Review Report issued by Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company together with the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 are also enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:00 p.m. This may please be treated as compliance under Regulation 30 read with Part A Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to please take the above on record. Please find enclosed our letter no. Sect/79 dated 6 August 2024 enclosing therewith the outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 6 August 2024. You are requested to please take the above on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

Linde India Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28 May 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company (with its Joint Venture Companies) for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024. This may please be treated as compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a total dividend of 120% (i.e., Rs 12.00/- per equity share) inclusive of a special dividend of 80% (i.e., Rs 8.00/- per equity share) on 85,284,223 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10.00/-each for the year ended 31 March 2024. You are requested to please take the above on record. Please find enclosed our letter no. Sect/52 dated 28 May 2024 regarding updates on outcome of Board meeting held on 28 May 2024. You are requested to please take the above on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024