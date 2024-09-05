Please find enclosed herewith our letter no. Sect/82 dated 12 August 2024 with respect to compliance under Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. You are requested to please take the above on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024) This is to inform you that the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12 August 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 6 August 2024 to Monday, 12 August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend to the Members. You are requested to please take the above on record Please find enclosed our letter no. Sect/88 dated 10 September 2024 submitting the minutes of 88th Annual General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means on Monday 12 August 2024. You are requested to please take the above on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)