|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|-
|4
|40
|Final
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a total dividend of 120% (i.e., Rs 12.00/- per equity share) inclusive of a special dividend of 80% (i.e., Rs 8.00/- per equity share) on 85,284,223 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10.00/-each for the year ended 31 March 2024. You are requested to please take the above on record. This is to inform you that the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12 August 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 6 August 2024 to Monday, 12 August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend to the Members. You are requested to please take the above on record
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|-
|8
|80
|Special
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a total dividend of 120% (i.e., Rs 12.00/- per equity share) inclusive of a special dividend of 80% (i.e., Rs 8.00/- per equity share) on 85,284,223 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10.00/-each for the year ended 31 March 2024. You are requested to please take the above on record. This is to inform you that the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12 August 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 6 August 2024 to Monday, 12 August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend to the Members. You are requested to please take the above on record
Linde India will take over two air separation units currently under development at the factory as part of the agreement.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.