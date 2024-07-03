Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹3,381.7
Prev. Close₹3,381.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,253.83
Day's High₹3,381.75
Day's Low₹3,326.05
52 Week's High₹4,949.95
52 Week's Low₹3,280.1
Book Value₹733.64
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31,521.4
P/E29.29
EPS115.42
Divi. Yield0.47
Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.86
18.86
18.86
18.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,436.97
5,454.15
4,576.02
4,075.56
Net Worth
6,455.83
5,473.01
4,594.88
4,094.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,472.99
2,576.72
2,150.38
2,065.75
yoy growth (%)
-4.02
19.82
4.09
13.46
Raw materials
-1,101.42
-1,176.01
-1,000.34
-854.55
As % of sales
44.53
45.63
46.51
41.36
Employee costs
-98.05
-99.53
-82.05
-77.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
648.01
957.41
611.39
621.06
Depreciation
-90.97
-95.51
-64.39
-71.28
Tax paid
-163.11
-124.88
-141.48
-203.75
Working capital
1,142.42
314.19
134.53
297.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.02
19.82
4.09
13.46
Op profit growth
4.45
23.04
-16.58
8.46
EBIT growth
-32.26
55.77
-1.2
-22.6
Net profit growth
-41.75
77.16
12.6
-32.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,771.82
4,838.02
3,514.47
2,818.78
2,884.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,771.82
4,838.02
3,514.47
2,818.78
2,884.27
Other Operating Income
81.94
70.74
52.08
62.71
96.61
Other Income
282.91
234.54
156.29
172.2
141.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bhadresh K Shah
Whole-time Director
Yashwant Manubhai Patel
Independent Director
Rajan Ramkrishna Harivallabhdas
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Khushali Samip Solanki
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhumika S Shodhan
Independent Director
Janaki Udayan Shah
Independent Director
PIYUSH BALVANTLAL SHAH
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Majmudar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajendra S Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S N Jetheliya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AIA Engineering Ltd
Summary
AIA Engineering Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing of High Chrome Mill Internals. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of consumable wear parts (Mill Internals) which are used in the process of Crushing and Grinding in Cement, Mining, Thermal Power and Aggregate industries. The Companys current capacity stands at 4,40,000 MT of annual production of High Chrome Mill Internals. AIA Engineering Ltd was incorporated on March 11, 1991, with the name Magotteaux (India) Pvt Ltd. On November 4, 1978, Ahmedabad Induction Alloys Pvt Ltd, promoted by Mr Bhadresh K Shah was incorporated. This company was merged with AIA Engineering on April 1, 1991. The name of the company was changed to AIA Magotteaux Pvt with effect from May 11, 1992. The name of the company was further changed to AIA Engineering Ltd on May 2, 2000 due to the termination of joint venture with Magotteaux International S A, Belgium.In the year 1995, the company made a technical collaboration with Southwestern Corporation (SWC), USA for process improvement in Raymond mills. In the year 1997, they associated with Alstom for process know-how for Stein designed mills for power plants. In September 2003, AIA Exports Pvt Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2002. In the same year, they acquired the 100% stake in Vega UK through Vega Middle East, thereby making all Vega companies wholly owned subsidiaries. During the year 2003-04, a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Vega Industries (Can
Read More
The AIA Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3341.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AIA Engineering Ltd is ₹31521.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AIA Engineering Ltd is 29.29 and 5.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AIA Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AIA Engineering Ltd is ₹3280.1 and ₹4949.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AIA Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.45%, 3 Years at 22.14%, 1 Year at -5.03%, 6 Month at -20.35%, 3 Month at -20.81% and 1 Month at -3.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.