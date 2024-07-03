iifl-logo-icon 1
AIA Engineering Ltd Share Price

3,341.95
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,381.7
  • Day's High3,381.75
  • 52 Wk High4,949.95
  • Prev. Close3,381.75
  • Day's Low3,326.05
  • 52 Wk Low 3,280.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,253.83
  • P/E29.29
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value733.64
  • EPS115.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31,521.4
  • Div. Yield0.47
No Records Found

AIA Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

3,381.7

Prev. Close

3,381.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,253.83

Day's High

3,381.75

Day's Low

3,326.05

52 Week's High

4,949.95

52 Week's Low

3,280.1

Book Value

733.64

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31,521.4

P/E

29.29

EPS

115.42

Divi. Yield

0.47

AIA Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

AIA Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AIA Engineering approves first-ever share buyback amid market gains

AIA Engineering approves first-ever share buyback amid market gains

7 Aug 2024|03:48 PM

Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.

AIA Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.49%

Non-Promoter- 38.79%

Institutions: 38.79%

Non-Institutions: 2.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AIA Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.86

18.86

18.86

18.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,436.97

5,454.15

4,576.02

4,075.56

Net Worth

6,455.83

5,473.01

4,594.88

4,094.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,472.99

2,576.72

2,150.38

2,065.75

yoy growth (%)

-4.02

19.82

4.09

13.46

Raw materials

-1,101.42

-1,176.01

-1,000.34

-854.55

As % of sales

44.53

45.63

46.51

41.36

Employee costs

-98.05

-99.53

-82.05

-77.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

648.01

957.41

611.39

621.06

Depreciation

-90.97

-95.51

-64.39

-71.28

Tax paid

-163.11

-124.88

-141.48

-203.75

Working capital

1,142.42

314.19

134.53

297.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.02

19.82

4.09

13.46

Op profit growth

4.45

23.04

-16.58

8.46

EBIT growth

-32.26

55.77

-1.2

-22.6

Net profit growth

-41.75

77.16

12.6

-32.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,771.82

4,838.02

3,514.47

2,818.78

2,884.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,771.82

4,838.02

3,514.47

2,818.78

2,884.27

Other Operating Income

81.94

70.74

52.08

62.71

96.61

Other Income

282.91

234.54

156.29

172.2

141.91

AIA Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AIA Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bhadresh K Shah

Whole-time Director

Yashwant Manubhai Patel

Independent Director

Rajan Ramkrishna Harivallabhdas

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Khushali Samip Solanki

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhumika S Shodhan

Independent Director

Janaki Udayan Shah

Independent Director

PIYUSH BALVANTLAL SHAH

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Majmudar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajendra S Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S N Jetheliya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AIA Engineering Ltd

Summary

Summary

AIA Engineering Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing of High Chrome Mill Internals. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of consumable wear parts (Mill Internals) which are used in the process of Crushing and Grinding in Cement, Mining, Thermal Power and Aggregate industries. The Companys current capacity stands at 4,40,000 MT of annual production of High Chrome Mill Internals. AIA Engineering Ltd was incorporated on March 11, 1991, with the name Magotteaux (India) Pvt Ltd. On November 4, 1978, Ahmedabad Induction Alloys Pvt Ltd, promoted by Mr Bhadresh K Shah was incorporated. This company was merged with AIA Engineering on April 1, 1991. The name of the company was changed to AIA Magotteaux Pvt with effect from May 11, 1992. The name of the company was further changed to AIA Engineering Ltd on May 2, 2000 due to the termination of joint venture with Magotteaux International S A, Belgium.In the year 1995, the company made a technical collaboration with Southwestern Corporation (SWC), USA for process improvement in Raymond mills. In the year 1997, they associated with Alstom for process know-how for Stein designed mills for power plants. In September 2003, AIA Exports Pvt Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2002. In the same year, they acquired the 100% stake in Vega UK through Vega Middle East, thereby making all Vega companies wholly owned subsidiaries. During the year 2003-04, a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Vega Industries (Can
Company FAQs

What is the AIA Engineering Ltd share price today?

The AIA Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3341.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of AIA Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AIA Engineering Ltd is ₹31521.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AIA Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AIA Engineering Ltd is 29.29 and 5.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AIA Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AIA Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AIA Engineering Ltd is ₹3280.1 and ₹4949.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AIA Engineering Ltd?

AIA Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.45%, 3 Years at 22.14%, 1 Year at -5.03%, 6 Month at -20.35%, 3 Month at -20.81% and 1 Month at -3.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AIA Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AIA Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.50 %
Institutions - 38.79 %
Public - 2.71 %

