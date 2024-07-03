Summary

AIA Engineering Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing of High Chrome Mill Internals. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of consumable wear parts (Mill Internals) which are used in the process of Crushing and Grinding in Cement, Mining, Thermal Power and Aggregate industries. The Companys current capacity stands at 4,40,000 MT of annual production of High Chrome Mill Internals. AIA Engineering Ltd was incorporated on March 11, 1991, with the name Magotteaux (India) Pvt Ltd. On November 4, 1978, Ahmedabad Induction Alloys Pvt Ltd, promoted by Mr Bhadresh K Shah was incorporated. This company was merged with AIA Engineering on April 1, 1991. The name of the company was changed to AIA Magotteaux Pvt with effect from May 11, 1992. The name of the company was further changed to AIA Engineering Ltd on May 2, 2000 due to the termination of joint venture with Magotteaux International S A, Belgium.In the year 1995, the company made a technical collaboration with Southwestern Corporation (SWC), USA for process improvement in Raymond mills. In the year 1997, they associated with Alstom for process know-how for Stein designed mills for power plants. In September 2003, AIA Exports Pvt Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2002. In the same year, they acquired the 100% stake in Vega UK through Vega Middle East, thereby making all Vega companies wholly owned subsidiaries. During the year 2003-04, a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Vega Industries (Can

