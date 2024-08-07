iifl-logo-icon 1
AIA Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

3,501.5
(0.15%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.97

21.46

8.86

7.03

Op profit growth

-3.68

26.98

-15.59

4.15

EBIT growth

1.32

22.36

-11.19

3.22

Net profit growth

-4.1

33.15

-2.93

-0.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.73

22.9

21.9

28.25

EBIT margin

25.47

24.38

24.2

29.67

Net profit margin

19.64

19.87

18.13

20.33

RoCE

17.43

20.28

19.16

24.13

RoNW

3.56

4.39

3.87

4.53

RoA

3.36

4.13

3.58

4.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

59.98

62.59

47.03

47.78

Dividend per share

9

27

8

8

Cash EPS

50.1

52.21

40.05

40.74

Book value per share

449.98

392.41

319.05

288.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

34.14

22.08

30.34

33.2

P/CEPS

40.87

26.47

35.62

38.94

P/B

4.55

3.52

4.47

5.5

EV/EBIDTA

21.89

15.82

20.25

20.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

50.69

19.97

9.69

Tax payout

-22.46

-17.86

-24.16

-30.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

81.49

76.71

81.73

75.18

Inventory days

97.08

81.81

81.16

75.01

Creditor days

-26.24

-24.67

-28.78

-26.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-170.95

-129.63

-85.44

-148.37

Net debt / equity

-0.28

0

-0.04

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-1.83

-0.04

-0.26

-0.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-39.65

-39.51

-39.44

-33.04

Employee costs

-4.63

-4.52

-4.62

-4.75

Other costs

-32.97

-33.05

-34.02

-33.94

AIA Engineering : related Articles

AIA Engineering approves first-ever share buyback amid market gains

7 Aug 2024|03:48 PM

Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.

Read More

