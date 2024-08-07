Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.97
21.46
8.86
7.03
Op profit growth
-3.68
26.98
-15.59
4.15
EBIT growth
1.32
22.36
-11.19
3.22
Net profit growth
-4.1
33.15
-2.93
-0.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.73
22.9
21.9
28.25
EBIT margin
25.47
24.38
24.2
29.67
Net profit margin
19.64
19.87
18.13
20.33
RoCE
17.43
20.28
19.16
24.13
RoNW
3.56
4.39
3.87
4.53
RoA
3.36
4.13
3.58
4.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
59.98
62.59
47.03
47.78
Dividend per share
9
27
8
8
Cash EPS
50.1
52.21
40.05
40.74
Book value per share
449.98
392.41
319.05
288.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
34.14
22.08
30.34
33.2
P/CEPS
40.87
26.47
35.62
38.94
P/B
4.55
3.52
4.47
5.5
EV/EBIDTA
21.89
15.82
20.25
20.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
50.69
19.97
9.69
Tax payout
-22.46
-17.86
-24.16
-30.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
81.49
76.71
81.73
75.18
Inventory days
97.08
81.81
81.16
75.01
Creditor days
-26.24
-24.67
-28.78
-26.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-170.95
-129.63
-85.44
-148.37
Net debt / equity
-0.28
0
-0.04
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-1.83
-0.04
-0.26
-0.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.65
-39.51
-39.44
-33.04
Employee costs
-4.63
-4.52
-4.62
-4.75
Other costs
-32.97
-33.05
-34.02
-33.94
Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.Read More
