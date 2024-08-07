iifl-logo-icon 1
AIA Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,343.25
(0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,472.99

2,576.72

2,150.38

2,065.75

yoy growth (%)

-4.02

19.82

4.09

13.46

Raw materials

-1,101.42

-1,176.01

-1,000.34

-854.55

As % of sales

44.53

45.63

46.51

41.36

Employee costs

-98.05

-99.53

-82.05

-77.34

As % of sales

3.96

3.86

3.81

3.74

Other costs

-675.34

-728.54

-602.61

-575.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.3

28.27

28.02

27.87

Operating profit

598.16

572.63

465.37

557.93

OPM

24.18

22.22

21.64

27

Depreciation

-90.97

-95.51

-64.39

-71.28

Interest expense

-3.98

-5.19

-6.56

-4.46

Other income

144.8

485.48

216.98

138.88

Profit before tax

648.01

957.41

611.39

621.06

Taxes

-163.11

-124.88

-141.48

-203.75

Tax rate

-25.17

-13.04

-23.14

-32.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

484.9

832.52

469.9

417.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

484.9

832.52

469.9

417.31

yoy growth (%)

-41.75

77.16

12.6

-32.21

NPM

19.6

32.3

21.85

20.2

AIA Engineering : related Articles

AIA Engineering approves first-ever share buyback amid market gains

AIA Engineering approves first-ever share buyback amid market gains

7 Aug 2024|03:48 PM

Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.

Read More

