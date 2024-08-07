Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,472.99
2,576.72
2,150.38
2,065.75
yoy growth (%)
-4.02
19.82
4.09
13.46
Raw materials
-1,101.42
-1,176.01
-1,000.34
-854.55
As % of sales
44.53
45.63
46.51
41.36
Employee costs
-98.05
-99.53
-82.05
-77.34
As % of sales
3.96
3.86
3.81
3.74
Other costs
-675.34
-728.54
-602.61
-575.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.3
28.27
28.02
27.87
Operating profit
598.16
572.63
465.37
557.93
OPM
24.18
22.22
21.64
27
Depreciation
-90.97
-95.51
-64.39
-71.28
Interest expense
-3.98
-5.19
-6.56
-4.46
Other income
144.8
485.48
216.98
138.88
Profit before tax
648.01
957.41
611.39
621.06
Taxes
-163.11
-124.88
-141.48
-203.75
Tax rate
-25.17
-13.04
-23.14
-32.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
484.9
832.52
469.9
417.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
484.9
832.52
469.9
417.31
yoy growth (%)
-41.75
77.16
12.6
-32.21
NPM
19.6
32.3
21.85
20.2
Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.Read More
