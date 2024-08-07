AIA Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
648.01
957.41
611.39
621.06
Depreciation
-90.97
-95.51
-64.39
-71.28
Tax paid
-163.11
-124.88
-141.48
-203.75
Working capital
1,142.42
314.19
134.53
297.17
Other operating items
Operating
1,536.35
1,051.2
540.04
643.19
Capital expenditure
-10.68
380.52
62.03
-180.28
Free cash flow
1,525.67
1,431.72
602.07
462.91
Equity raised
7,184.04
5,502.27
4,750.17
4,056.1
Investing
-641.02
386.01
106.45
17.69
Financing
125.46
4.45
172.58
-28.33
Dividends paid
0
0
75.45
37.73
Net in cash
8,194.15
7,324.45
5,706.73
4,546.11
Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.Read More
