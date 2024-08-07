iifl-logo-icon 1
AIA Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,341.95
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

AIA Engineering FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

648.01

957.41

611.39

621.06

Depreciation

-90.97

-95.51

-64.39

-71.28

Tax paid

-163.11

-124.88

-141.48

-203.75

Working capital

1,142.42

314.19

134.53

297.17

Other operating items

Operating

1,536.35

1,051.2

540.04

643.19

Capital expenditure

-10.68

380.52

62.03

-180.28

Free cash flow

1,525.67

1,431.72

602.07

462.91

Equity raised

7,184.04

5,502.27

4,750.17

4,056.1

Investing

-641.02

386.01

106.45

17.69

Financing

125.46

4.45

172.58

-28.33

Dividends paid

0

0

75.45

37.73

Net in cash

8,194.15

7,324.45

5,706.73

4,546.11

