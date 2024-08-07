AIA Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.86
18.86
18.86
18.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,436.97
5,454.15
4,576.02
4,075.56
Net Worth
6,455.83
5,473.01
4,594.88
4,094.42
Minority Interest
Debt
460.82
502.19
6.25
189.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
81.19
62.12
58.34
57.49
Total Liabilities
6,997.84
6,037.32
4,659.47
4,341.24
Fixed Assets
1,178.42
1,087.4
975.87
949.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,926.96
2,207.89
1,027.5
792.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.29
0
Networking Capital
2,470.36
2,129.98
2,233.25
1,451.47
Inventories
694.73
627.88
628.02
419.5
Inventory Days
61.91
Sundry Debtors
1,390.75
1,443.58
1,295.13
1,061.17
Debtor Days
156.62
Other Current Assets
568.88
336.67
515.74
162.9
Sundry Creditors
-134.45
-216.85
-160.53
-155.48
Creditor Days
22.94
Other Current Liabilities
-49.55
-61.3
-45.11
-36.62
Cash
422.11
612.05
422.58
1,147.9
Total Assets
6,997.85
6,037.32
4,659.49
4,341.23
