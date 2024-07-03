AIA Engineering Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,771.82
4,838.02
3,514.47
2,818.78
2,884.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,771.82
4,838.02
3,514.47
2,818.78
2,884.27
Other Operating Income
81.94
70.74
52.08
62.71
96.61
Other Income
282.91
234.54
156.29
172.2
141.91
Total Income
5,136.67
5,143.31
3,722.84
3,053.69
3,122.79
Total Expenditure
3,520.01
3,668.13
2,845.6
2,226.25
2,300.6
PBIDT
1,616.67
1,475.18
877.24
827.44
822.19
Interest
28.38
20.1
3.85
4.29
5.59
PBDT
1,588.29
1,455.08
873.38
823.15
816.6
Depreciation
100.27
93.04
92.12
93.5
97.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
333.91
304.13
168.86
186.83
142.95
Deferred Tax
17.12
1.41
-7.21
-22.89
-14.54
Reported Profit After Tax
1,136.99
1,056.5
619.62
565.71
590.32
Minority Interest After NP
1.42
0.57
-0.06
-0.42
-0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,135.57
1,055.93
619.68
566.12
590.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,135.57
1,055.93
619.68
566.12
590.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
120.4
111.95
65.7
60.02
62.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
800
800
450
450
1,350
Equity
18.86
18.86
18.86
18.86
18.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.87
30.49
24.96
29.35
28.5
PBDTM(%)
33.28
30.07
24.85
29.2
28.31
PATM(%)
23.82
21.83
17.63
20.06
20.46
Income from the buyback of equity shares will now be taxed in the hands of shareholders, a change from the previous practice where the company was taxed.
