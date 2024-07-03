AIA Engineering Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,035.24
2,277.67
2,494.15
2,461.76
2,376.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,035.24
2,277.67
2,494.15
2,461.76
2,376.26
Other Operating Income
28.93
41.7
40.24
38.65
32.09
Other Income
173.98
161.08
121.84
181.76
52.78
Total Income
2,238.16
2,480.45
2,656.22
2,682.17
2,461.14
Total Expenditure
1,499.65
1,710.75
1,809.25
1,818.95
1,849.18
PBIDT
738.5
769.7
846.97
863.23
611.95
Interest
11.65
13.46
14.92
15.14
4.97
PBDT
726.85
756.24
832.05
848.09
606.99
Depreciation
48.94
51.52
48.75
47.68
45.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
150.96
155.11
178.79
170.22
133.91
Deferred Tax
11.12
9.23
7.89
10.06
-8.65
Reported Profit After Tax
515.84
540.38
596.61
620.12
436.38
Minority Interest After NP
-0.47
0.22
1.2
-0.53
1.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
516.3
540.16
595.42
620.65
435.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
516.3
540.16
595.42
620.65
435.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
54.82
57.27
63.13
65.8
46.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.66
18.86
18.86
18.86
18.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.28
33.79
33.95
35.06
25.75
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
25.34
23.72
23.92
25.19
18.36
