The Board has recommended dividend of Rs. 16 (@800%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. Cancellation Of Book Closure And Fixing Of Record Date For Determining The Entitlement Of Members Of The Company To Receive Dividend For The F.Y. 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 7th August, 2024 has fixed the Record Date as 20th August, 2024 for the purpose of determining the entitlement of members of the Company to receive the Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 instead of the Book Closure earlier fixed for the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)