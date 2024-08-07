It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Book Closure date from Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024 to Monday, 9th September, 2024 for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 16 (@800%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24 It is hereby informed that the Board has approved the proposal to convene 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audit Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find submitted herewith the Proceedings of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) We hereby submit the Scrutinizers Report dated September 10, 2024 received from Tushar Vora & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary on the result of the voting through electronic system in respect of all resolutions set out in the Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)